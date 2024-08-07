Anti-immigration riots hit differently in Belfast – and this Irish comedian nailed the darkly comic reason why

Entertainment comedy ireland

There’s something to be said for the ‘You’ve got to laugh or you’d cry‘ attitude to life, and we’ve seldom seen it more obviously in action than over the past week or so, with the tragic incident in Southport and the subsequent racists riots.

Elsewhere, we shared some of the humour that’s been getting people through the day, but comedian Vittorio Angelone pointed out the unique aspect of those same racially motivated marches happening in his home town of Belfast.

“We want our country back!” “Which one?” “Shut up!”

Here’s a little of what TikTok has been saying about it.

shut up we just wanna fight eachother in peace.

JMac

That nailed it perfectly.

Yurdaa Isnai Yermaaa

Oh that’s brilliant.

Alegnoc

When Vittorio shared the clip on Twitter/X, it clearly hit a sweet spot. After less than 24 hours on the platform, it’s already had almost 900,000 views, picking up reactions like these.

This made me bellow out laughing. SO ON POINT! https://t.co/NQDzenjRcx — Political Satirical ️ (@CallOutToryLies) August 6, 2024

This one is just too good…. https://t.co/LLBRmWvefR — Colin J. Blair (@SGT_R0ck) August 6, 2024

Just can’t make it up! ‍♂️ https://t.co/XJgKs9AC5V — Brian Johnston (@briwbri) August 6, 2024

man that's funny! I thought I spotted a tricolour on the news and had to do a double take- like wtf, really!! — The Chieftain (@daveo_67) August 6, 2024

I mean he's not wrong. https://t.co/DyLllswSm5 — Laurel T (@AngelzLT) August 6, 2024

I was thinking precisely this yesterday https://t.co/P51hcm7DUq — monsieurmangetout (@MonsieurSharp) August 6, 2024

If Twitter/X and TikTok aren’t your thing, you can also find Angelo on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or possibly at a venue near you, on his tour of UK and Ireland.

He also has a very funny podcast, Mike & Angelo’s Guide to Parenting, which he makes with comedian Mike Rice. They describe it as –

‘A weekly podcast, where two London based Irish comedians Mike Rice and Vittorio Angelone tackle the current issues facing parents from the unique perspective of not having any children, any interest in children, or mentioning children at all.’

Do yourself a favour and give it a listen.

