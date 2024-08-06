Amid the gloom of the riots gripping the country right now, these 23 tweets were a most welcome ray of light

News riots

It’s been a particularly grim task to switch on the TV news for, ooh, the best part of a decade now, but the events of the last week have been particularly miserable as no-one anywhere needs reminding (thank goodness for the Olympics!).

And amid all the gloom of the disgraceful scenes of far-right violence up and down the country, these 23 tweets about the riots were a most welcome ray of light.

claiming immigrants are stealing your jobs but having time to riot at 2pm on a Monday is crazy btw — kose (@kvsee1) August 5, 2024

The rioters thought they’d been tear gassed but it turned out they were just in Lush https://t.co/sUMIwIATvo — Matthew (@fattmellows) August 3, 2024

Take all their union jacks and stitch them together to make a giant sail, stick it on top of a raft made of industrial bins, wish these lads all the very best and send them into the Atlantic for pastures new. — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) August 4, 2024

You have 0 GCSEs, 0 qualifications and 0 degrees but you’re worried about someone taking your “job” okay — Tomi (@nottbugz) August 4, 2024

Living in Scotland is like being in a nice apartment above a meth lab sometimes. — Guffers (@gavmacn) August 3, 2024

I noticed the looters didn’t loot book shops. — Bob Morgan (@Bbmorg) August 4, 2024

Concerned Parent starter kits for sale. pic.twitter.com/tsFTzXknDX — Ina (@thatcymraes) August 3, 2024

Going to Bristol for a far-right protest is like going to Saudi Arabia for a pint. https://t.co/TmQ52Mpk0B — Jonesy (@kingofstrix) August 3, 2024

Good news. They managed to take out Shoezone before it fell to Islamism. — Bilal Zafar | twitch.tv/zafarcakes (@Zafarcakes) August 4, 2024

