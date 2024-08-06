Amid the gloom of the riots gripping the country right now, these 23 tweets were a most welcome ray of light
It’s been a particularly grim task to switch on the TV news for, ooh, the best part of a decade now, but the events of the last week have been particularly miserable as no-one anywhere needs reminding (thank goodness for the Olympics!).
And amid all the gloom of the disgraceful scenes of far-right violence up and down the country, these 23 tweets about the riots were a most welcome ray of light.
1.
claiming immigrants are stealing your jobs but having time to riot at 2pm on a Monday is crazy btw
— kose (@kvsee1) August 5, 2024
2.
The rioters thought they’d been tear gassed but it turned out they were just in Lush https://t.co/sUMIwIATvo
— Matthew (@fattmellows) August 3, 2024
3.
Take all their union jacks and stitch them together to make a giant sail, stick it on top of a raft made of industrial bins, wish these lads all the very best and send them into the Atlantic for pastures new.
— twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) August 4, 2024
4.
You have 0 GCSEs, 0 qualifications and 0 degrees but you’re worried about someone taking your “job” okay
— Tomi (@nottbugz) August 4, 2024
5.
Living in Scotland is like being in a nice apartment above a meth lab sometimes.
— Guffers (@gavmacn) August 3, 2024
6.
https://t.co/09n1fQrtnx pic.twitter.com/6qAWKOwDnC
— Adam Clery (@AdamClery) August 3, 2024
7.
I noticed the looters didn’t loot book shops.
— Bob Morgan (@Bbmorg) August 4, 2024
8.
Concerned Parent starter kits for sale. pic.twitter.com/tsFTzXknDX
— Ina (@thatcymraes) August 3, 2024
9.
Going to Bristol for a far-right protest is like going to Saudi Arabia for a pint. https://t.co/TmQ52Mpk0B
— Jonesy (@kingofstrix) August 3, 2024
10.
Captain Gammon
pic.twitter.com/Y89ZM9rTOq
— Esheru (@EsheruKwaku) August 4, 2024
11.
Good news.
They managed to take out Shoezone before it fell to Islamism.
— Bilal Zafar | twitch.tv/zafarcakes (@Zafarcakes) August 4, 2024
12.
“I once voiced legitimate concerns about the effect of immigration by nicking a load of bath bombs from Lush and setting fire to a shoe shop.” pic.twitter.com/sNYQC1jGbs
— MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) August 4, 2024