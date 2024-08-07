Nigel Farage was asked if he’s worried about the police knocking on his door and he really doesn’t like it up him

News lbc nigel farage riots

Nigel Farage has been back on his old employer LBC to clarify that he absolutely, definitely, 100% was nothing to do with the far-right riots that have consumed towns and cities up and down the country in the wake of the Southport stabbings. Of course he wasn’t!

In an interview which really is worth watching in full (and we never thought we’d say that about Farage) he was asked about why he appeared to treat Andrew Tate, clown prince of the toxic manosphere, as a serious news source (and you can read all about that here).

Farage, who asked whether “the truth is being held from us” after the police deemed the Southport stabbings a “non-terror related incident”, was also asked if he was worried about getting a knock on the door from the cops.

And it’s fair to say the MP for Clacton didn’t like that, he really didn’t like that at all.

Tom Swarbrick: Do you worry you might get a knock on the door from the police? Nigel Farage: No TS: For suggesting the police are lying without any evidence. Farage really didn't like that.#LBC pic.twitter.com/Z7AD078BY6 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) August 6, 2024

‘My client didn’t say the police lied, your honour, he just said they weren’t telling the truth.’

Just Nigel Farage saying he doesn’t want to retract his comments about the Southport attacker being possibly known the police. God I can literally smell his stale ale gingivitis infested nicotine breath through the screen! pic.twitter.com/xgE4Lo1alU — Fi (@rahhead01) August 6, 2024

And here are our favourite things people said about the exchange which has gone wildly viral.

Gosh, he has a thin skin, doesn't he? — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) August 6, 2024

Farage knows he has overstepped the mark and is not sure how he walks it back. And a journalist doing his job here definitely helps. https://t.co/PYMVhLHbHU — David B (@hx_06) August 6, 2024

He's happy to dish it out on social media but can't take fair questioning live. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) August 6, 2024

The moment Nigel Farage gets scrutinised just a tiny bit he crumbles. https://t.co/Y9C9hORDLO — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) August 6, 2024

Hates being questioned and being held to the code all MPs should follow — Jamie H STARMER a Labour of Love PM (@Jamie_Harte71) August 6, 2024

Oh dear, old Nige is rattled! Not used to being challenged https://t.co/lO8iQlo8zq — Mark Lawson (@Kingkennyl) August 6, 2024

Brilliant journalism from @TomSwarbrick1 bravo you nailed it dude. — Patrick Henry (@PatrickBHenry) August 6, 2024

I’ve said before and I’ll say it again. Farage’s vanity will be his downfall. He just couldn’t resist the allure of a high profile interview. https://t.co/3Tkua06I9E — DaddyNeedsCoffee ‍♂️ (@AdamGiddins) August 7, 2024

Fartage doesn’t like being held accountable — Sir Turk Thrust MP (@iii_turk) August 6, 2024

Last word to Tom Swarbrick’s LBC colleague James O’Brien …

'It's always amazing when the narcissist appears through the carefully cultivated layers of bogus, beery bonhomie…'@mrjamesob analyses Nigel Farage's reaction to being presented with 'evidence that he lied' about the Southport attacker. pic.twitter.com/k2WJdt8rJz — LBC (@LBC) August 7, 2024

