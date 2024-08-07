News nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s excuse for spreading misinformation was that he heard it from that bastion of reliability – Andrew Tate

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 7th, 2024

It will be a long time before the families of the children brutally killed and injured in Southport will be able to begin to deal with what has happened to them. The process of learning to cope won’t have been helped by the shameful racially aggravated riots, carried out in supposed protest at the attacks.

The day after the horrific incident, Nigel Farage made a statement. We won’t make you sit through it, but this is an important part of what he had to say.

“I have to say there are one or two questions.

Was this guy being monitored by the security services? Some reports say he was. Others less sure.

The police say it’s a non-terror incident, just as they said the stabbing of an army lieutenant colonel in uniform on the streets of Kent the other day was a non-terror incident.

I just wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us. I don’t know the answer to that, but I think it is a fair and legitimate question.”

Farage told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick his sources for all the inflammatory misinformation he had shared.

TS: You said, and I’m quoting here, “Some reports suggest that he” (the man charged) was known to the security services. Which reports?

NF: There were some stories online from some very prominent folks with big followings – Andrew Tate, etc, suggesting the man had crossed the English Channel in a boat in October 2023.

TS: But you amplified that, because you said “Some reports suggest …”.

NF: I asked a very simple question – was this person known or not.

TS: Those reports were from a fake news website, amplified by Russian State TV, and – as you mentioned – Andrew Tate. Which ones were you looking at?

NF: There were thousands of fake reports …

TS: And you cited them …

NF: All of which puts the emphasis on the questions being answered, which they weren’t.

TS: So, did you accidentally fall for that misinformation …

NF: No, I didn’t believe any of it.

TS: Or did you know it was wrong from the get-go?

NF: I hadn’t got a clue.

tl;dr: Nigel Farage spread information which he apparently didn’t believe, after hearing it from Andrew Tate and others.

There’s no part of that which seems like a responsible thing for anyone to do – let alone a sitting MP.

The reactions were very much as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Margus Brigstocke gave him a taste of his own medicine.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage was asked if he’s worried about the police knocking on his door and he really doesn’t like it up him

Source Politics UK Image Screengrab