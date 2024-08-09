21 gold-medal-winning funny posts about the Olympics

Sport olympics Paris Olympics

There are only three more days left of the Paris Olympics, but don’t worry – the Paralympics start at the end of the month. At the time of writing, Team Great Britain has a total of 51 medals, with 13 of those Gold. Ireland has seven – four Gold and three Bronze, which is an impressive haul and a record for the country.

As ever, people have been enjoying making jokes about the events as much as they’ve enjoyed watching them.

Here are the ones we’ve felt the need to cram onto the podium.

I saw a lady run for the train today and I had to suppress my Olympic viewing tendency to cheer for her. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) August 3, 2024

Why don’t the Olympics have an egg and spoon race? — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) August 4, 2024

Nah I want a DNA test this man is clearly Australian pic.twitter.com/jkAFpuqQRB — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) August 4, 2024

Roses are red

Earth is near Venus pic.twitter.com/VMpYTWAm5u — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 4, 2024

me: maybe I should do a triathlon *sees those who pass the finish line at the Olympics collapse and throw up* me: actually I’m alright. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 5, 2024

I grew up knowing my grandfather won a gold medal shooting at the Olympics. My whole life I’ve used this as a conversation starter, as a cool fact about me, to impress people. Four years ago I decided to find out more information about him. Lads, he didn’t even compete. — Bethan Moore (@Bethan_Kate) August 5, 2024

“Look at this old man, this decrepit fossil, this ancient decaying skeleton, amazing he can even walk, never mind competing here at the geriatric age of 27…” -Olympic commentators #OlympicGames — Brona C Titley (@bronactitley) August 5, 2024

*clapping my hands above my head like an Olympic athlete to get the crowd going in Boots to get everyone excited about what I’m choosing for the meal deal* — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) August 5, 2024

