Twitter Tommy Robinson

People have been coming up with paint colours to describe the furious complexion of Little Tommy Ten Names – 12 apt descriptions (NSFW)

David Harris. Updated August 9th, 2024

Serial breaker of hate-based social media rules and professional shit-stirrer, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson) has been all over the news recently, for allegedly inciting and capitalising on the current unrest in the UK.

All of this rage isn’t doing his complexion any favours, certainly not when combined with all the sun he’s been getting whilst he’s conveniently away on holiday, presumably financed by his faithful, if gullible, fans.

The irony of Yaxley-Lennon accusing people of lying and causing violent scenes is off the scale.

Twitter/X user AlanGorithm™️ reacted to the profanity-littered rant by asking people to suggest names for this particular shade of angry red …

The suggestions came thick and fast. Some are NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Almost inevitably, this happened.

This deserves a special tip of the hat.

SoccerMomma was worried.

AlanGorithm™️ had the solution.

READ MORE

Tommy Robinson called Piers Morgan a ‘coward’ for blocking him and for once people found themselves agreeing with Morgan

Source AlanGorithm™️ Image Screengrab