People have been coming up with paint colours to describe the furious complexion of Little Tommy Ten Names – 12 apt descriptions (NSFW)

Serial breaker of hate-based social media rules and professional shit-stirrer, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson) has been all over the news recently, for allegedly inciting and capitalising on the current unrest in the UK.

All of this rage isn’t doing his complexion any favours, certainly not when combined with all the sun he’s been getting whilst he’s conveniently away on holiday, presumably financed by his faithful, if gullible, fans.

‘These scenes of violence have nothing to do with our movement’ Hmm, I think this video evidence tells a completely different story, ‘Tommy Robinson’. pic.twitter.com/Hy3XWKr1Gi — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) August 3, 2024

The irony of Yaxley-Lennon accusing people of lying and causing violent scenes is off the scale.

Twitter/X user AlanGorithm™️ reacted to the profanity-littered rant by asking people to suggest names for this particular shade of angry red …

If Farrow & Ball were naming this colour, what would they call it? pic.twitter.com/7nu8A7bVuv — AlanGorithm™️ (@ChinnyReckon4) August 8, 2024

The suggestions came thick and fast. Some are NSFW.

1.

2.

Bell end pink — M (@BarnsleyTaz) August 8, 2024

3.

Vivid livid. — Annie (@Parsleybear2010) August 8, 2024

4.

5.

Red Mist. — Buenaventura Durruti (@EscociaLibre) August 8, 2024

6.

pic.twitter.com/sHfEPjlBEh — ᴘ ʜ ɪ ʟ ɪ ᴘ (@monsieurphilipo) August 8, 2024

7.

Terrorcotta — Warren Morgan (@warrenmorgan) August 8, 2024

8.

Colombian sunset. — Carla Harte (@carlaharteauth1) August 8, 2024

9.

Riot Rouge — Jo McG (@jomcg2501) August 8, 2024

10.

Busted flush — MCreek (@CmaCreek) August 8, 2024

11.

12.

Almost inevitably, this happened.

This deserves a special tip of the hat.

SoccerMomma was worried.

Please don’t bring F&B into this, I love their paints.. I don’t want to look at my dining room walls and think, hmmm, the Fash Wanker Rouge is looking especially smart this evening. — SoccerMomma (@SoccerMomma12) August 8, 2024

AlanGorithm™️ had the solution.

Haha. OK let’s say B&Q* then. *Bastards & Quislings, not the famous DIY store. — AlanGorithm™️ (@ChinnyReckon4) August 8, 2024

