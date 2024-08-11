22 alternative Olympic events people would like to see

Exclusive olympics Paris Olympics

It’s the final day of the Paris Olympics, at the time of writing, and we’ll have to wait until August 28 for the Paralympics. How will we cope?

We asked Poke readers about events that aren’t currently in the Olympics that they’d like to see added – based on everyday activities – and you never know …perhaps they’ll turn up in 2028.

People had a lot of suggestions, including some that weren’t all that ordinary. These were our favourite comments.

1.



John Mercer

2.

Proper milk to cereal ratio, it’s either too much milk and not enough cereal or too much cereal and not enough milk.

Joe Vector

3.

Water polo with horses.

David Bennion

4.

Guessing first time when the toastie is ready in a toasted sandwich maker.

Andy Booker

5.

Successfully bagging the groceries from machine gun trained assistant at Aldi’s.

Paul Hale

6.

Heading the shot putt and catching the javelin!

Steve Shuter

7.



Stephen Joyce

8.

Finding the lid that matches the Tupperware.

Lou Yates Smith

9.

Driving for 30 minutes from any given point in any given direction and not encountering temporary traffic lights.

Bill Lee

10.

Folding fitted sheets.

Joe Foster

11.



Maxine Gadd

