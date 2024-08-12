Celebrity Graham Norton Jack Whitehall Olivia colman

Olivia Coleman was trending and it sent her fabulous Jack Whitehall takedown viral all over again

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2024

For reasons which need not concern us here, the estimable Olivia Colman was trending on Twitter and it had the always welcome effect of sending this moment from the Graham Norton Show viral all over again.

It was her accidental (on purpose) takedown of Jack Whitehall which, if you haven’t seen, you are in for an absolute treat. Unlikely we know. And if you have seen it then you will surely want to watch it again. Won’t you?

Look up ‘crushing’ in your dictionary and you’ll surely find that.

To conclude …

And this.

Source @Matthew_Hodson