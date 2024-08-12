Olivia Coleman was trending and it sent her fabulous Jack Whitehall takedown viral all over again

Celebrity Graham Norton Jack Whitehall Olivia colman

For reasons which need not concern us here, the estimable Olivia Colman was trending on Twitter and it had the always welcome effect of sending this moment from the Graham Norton Show viral all over again.

It was her accidental (on purpose) takedown of Jack Whitehall which, if you haven’t seen, you are in for an absolute treat. Unlikely we know. And if you have seen it then you will surely want to watch it again. Won’t you?

Olivia Coleman is trending – and that’s not even how she spells her name!

Good enough excuse though to reshare this classic moment in which Olivia Colman absolutely destroys Jack Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/H27zdLkf5Y — Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) August 11, 2024

Look up ‘crushing’ in your dictionary and you’ll surely find that.

Wonderful. Olivia is one of my very favourite actors! — Baroness Spindly-Haddock of the Shire Ⓥ ️ (@MediaWeasel) August 11, 2024

Will always watch this when it’s on the timeline https://t.co/xvMNBQRYEz — Hayley Sprout (@OHMYDAYSitsHayz) August 11, 2024

Only made me love her more! — Clare Bates (@clarebatesphoto) August 11, 2024

Olivia is one of the most chaotic and funny people in interviews. I love her. https://t.co/3JfgpdFw75 — Steven Beck (@beingbecks78) August 11, 2024

I love Olivia, she’s so down to earth, natural and funny just being herself. Then add into the mix her acting talent and there goes the goddess! Truly amazing and this clip in itself makes me howl with laughter! — Kat (@Kattiekins) August 11, 2024

To conclude …

She bodied him. Hah! — Stop The World I Want To Get Off (@CampbellX) August 11, 2024

And this.

Source @Matthew_Hodson