This self-styled Trump girl’s tattoo has really needled the internet – 12 favourite responses

Instagram influencer and Only Fans model Rain Monroe lives in London and won’t have a vote in the US election, but she still describes herself as ‘Trump girl’ – and to prove it, she has apparently had his name tattooed in bold capitals across her forehead.

“Model” Rain Monroe has TRUMP tattooed on her forehead. pic.twitter.com/pQ2XvmqgPd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 8, 2024

We doubt it’s going to be the look of the summer, if we’re being entirely honest.

What are the odds this ages poorly? pic.twitter.com/peI1Nq2uI9 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 8, 2024

Just tattoo MORON instead pic.twitter.com/LYWChULkxC — SiLvErFoxXx (@JFox70264801) August 7, 2024

I guess the Rain Monroe Trump face tattoo is real… and people question why I want to make all face tattoos illegal ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fhYSRw9JVb — boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) August 8, 2024

Barrel bottom has been found, scraped, and oh my god. https://t.co/fwYVwLsQVf — Carol Saxelby (@CarolSaxelby) August 8, 2024

"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads." https://t.co/Dhv4142RLw — ️‍⚧️ CiaraRayneCloud ️‍⚧️ (@CiaraRayneCloud) August 12, 2024

When all she really needed to do was wear a bandage on her ear — island girl (@cynthia_kirk03) August 9, 2024

she can always have it modified to IBUMP — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 8, 2024

The sceptical out there weren’t convinced that the bizarre tattoo that’s brought the wannabe internet star a whole load of free publicity might not be all it was cracked up to be. We couldn’t possibly comment.

I refuse to believe this is real, bro — Lord Bro (@LordPate) August 7, 2024

It’s not a real tattoo. Anyone who has one knows that shits fake AF. — Kay (@LadyLibertyKay) August 8, 2024

How many differences can you spot? I'll start

– R opening is smaller in bottom pic

– R leg is wobbly in bottom pic

– U top right in bottom pic is rounder

– P opening is smaller in bottom pic Her second "tattoo master" did a lesser job#trump #tattoo #trumpgirl pic.twitter.com/Wl0e6IMBsu — ieveau'ke (@ipm80) August 10, 2024

There’s certainly something to be said for encouraging the Trump cultists to be visible, even without the red caps.

I disagree with my friends on this. I love the tattoo. I think every Trump fan should get this tattoo and really own the libz. pic.twitter.com/e9p5TmLGMR — Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) August 10, 2024

Rob Wood had one final funny dig at her intelligence.

Wait until she looks in the mirror and say, "OMG! They spelled it backwards!" — Rob Wood (@MediawatchNw) August 8, 2024

