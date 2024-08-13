Weird World donald trump Influencers
This self-styled Trump girl’s tattoo has really needled the internet – 12 favourite responses
Instagram influencer and Only Fans model Rain Monroe lives in London and won’t have a vote in the US election, but she still describes herself as ‘Trump girl’ – and to prove it, she has apparently had his name tattooed in bold capitals across her forehead.
“Model” Rain Monroe has TRUMP tattooed on her forehead. pic.twitter.com/pQ2XvmqgPd
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 8, 2024
We doubt it’s going to be the look of the summer, if we’re being entirely honest.
1.
What are the odds this ages poorly? pic.twitter.com/peI1Nq2uI9
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 8, 2024
2.
Just tattoo MORON instead pic.twitter.com/LYWChULkxC
— SiLvErFoxXx (@JFox70264801) August 7, 2024
3.
I guess the Rain Monroe Trump face tattoo is real… and people question why I want to make all face tattoos illegal ♂️ pic.twitter.com/fhYSRw9JVb
— boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) August 8, 2024
4.
https://t.co/xMlKG5hhsT pic.twitter.com/tPH7bvDNdx
— Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) August 11, 2024
5.
Barrel bottom has been found, scraped, and oh my god. https://t.co/fwYVwLsQVf
— Carol Saxelby (@CarolSaxelby) August 8, 2024
6.
"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads." https://t.co/Dhv4142RLw
— ️⚧️ CiaraRayneCloud ️⚧️ (@CiaraRayneCloud) August 12, 2024
7.
When all she really needed to do was wear a bandage on her ear
— island girl (@cynthia_kirk03) August 9, 2024
8.
she can always have it modified to IBUMP
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 8, 2024
9.
— David Leavitt ♂️ (@David_Leavitt) August 8, 2024
The sceptical out there weren’t convinced that the bizarre tattoo that’s brought the wannabe internet star a whole load of free publicity might not be all it was cracked up to be. We couldn’t possibly comment.
10.
I refuse to believe this is real, bro
— Lord Bro (@LordPate) August 7, 2024
11.
It’s not a real tattoo. Anyone who has one knows that shits fake AF.
— Kay (@LadyLibertyKay) August 8, 2024
12.
How many differences can you spot?
I'll start
– R opening is smaller in bottom pic
– R leg is wobbly in bottom pic
– U top right in bottom pic is rounder
– P opening is smaller in bottom pic
Her second "tattoo master" did a lesser job#trump #tattoo #trumpgirl pic.twitter.com/Wl0e6IMBsu
— ieveau'ke (@ipm80) August 10, 2024
There’s certainly something to be said for encouraging the Trump cultists to be visible, even without the red caps.
I disagree with my friends on this. I love the tattoo. I think every Trump fan should get this tattoo and really own the libz. pic.twitter.com/e9p5TmLGMR
— Conspiratorial Templates (@mynamehear) August 10, 2024
Rob Wood had one final funny dig at her intelligence.
Wait until she looks in the mirror and say, "OMG! They spelled it backwards!"
— Rob Wood (@MediawatchNw) August 8, 2024
READ MORE
People have been getting Donald Trump tattoos and we can only wonder why
Source Rain Monroe Image Screengrab, Screengrab