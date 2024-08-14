This accidentally misquoted Alien tagline had people rewriting others (plus some famous quotes) – 17 five star favourites

Entertainment films

The seventh film in the Alien franchise – Alien: Romulus – is about to hit UK cinemas, and it’s been getting some love from the production company, 20th Century Studios.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been getting quite enough love for the social media team to google the famous Alien tagline –

‘In space, no-one can hear you scream.’

Berry – @BereniceHealey – spotted the problem.

That famous tagine, "No one can hear you scream in space" pic.twitter.com/W7zTmdQs4M — Berry (@BereniceHealey) August 11, 2024

The gaffe prompted people to reply with their own not-quite-right film taglines and quotes. These caught our eye.

‘Just when you thought the water you wanted to go back in might be safe’ https://t.co/rWWJfRh0g6 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 11, 2024

Be very afraid. Be afraid. https://t.co/TKSUp7h7iF — Andrea Mann (@AndreaMann) August 11, 2024

“A bigger boat. We’re going to need one” — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) August 11, 2024

It's one of the most iconic lines in film. It's right up there with Indiana Jones's "You should take that artifact to where it belongs, which is a museum!" — Cale (@Old_Newspaper) August 12, 2024

It's up there with 'One more time, Sam' — Dave Law (@the_middle_bit) August 11, 2024

