Al Murray had the perfect response to the death of cut and paste guru Larry Tesler and it looks like it will run and run. And run

Updated August 14th, 2024

It’s been four years now since the death of copy and paste guru Larry Tesler (you can read his Guardian obituary here).

We thought it had happened a bit more recently than this only because this, from the great Al Murray, just cropped up in our timeline.

Can you see what he did there? You can surely see what he did there.

And it turns out this one will run and run. And run.

It’s surely what he would have wanted.

To conclude …

