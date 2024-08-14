Al Murray had the perfect response to the death of cut and paste guru Larry Tesler and it looks like it will run and run. And run

Life twitter

It’s been four years now since the death of copy and paste guru Larry Tesler (you can read his Guardian obituary here).

We thought it had happened a bit more recently than this only because this, from the great Al Murray, just cropped up in our timeline.

Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste commands, dies at 74. https://t.co/1unBa6YBzf — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) August 14, 2024

Can you see what he did there? You can surely see what he did there.

I see what you did there — John Russell (@johnrussell1962) August 14, 2024

And it turns out this one will run and run. And run.

Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste commands, dies at 74. https://t.co/DKUqKD2T3B — Professor John Tregoning (@DrTregoning) August 14, 2024

Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste commands, dies at 74. https://t.co/utW72cwTOV — ️‍⚧️Graph Crimes️‍ (@GraphCrimes) August 14, 2024

Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste commands, dies at 74. https://t.co/JrNUsyGaY0 — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) August 14, 2024

Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste commands, dies at 74. https://t.co/sfJWvZA37G — G³ (@armatusG) August 14, 2024

Larry Tesler, inventor of the cut, copy and paste commands, dies at 74. https://t.co/DmbW0ZOveZ — Judianna (@Judianna) August 14, 2024

It’s surely what he would have wanted.

Just gets funnier…

Would be most hilarious if it crashes twitter as an accidental DDOS — Professor John Tregoning (@DrTregoning) August 14, 2024

Could happen — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) August 14, 2024

To conclude …

This tweet is a masterpiece — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) August 14, 2024

