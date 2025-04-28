‘What is one moment in history that is wildly significant, even though most people don’t realise it?’ – 21 small events that made a huge difference

Life r/AskReddit

The ‘butterfly effect’ – the notion that a butterfly flapping its wings will ultimately cause a tornado – is a metaphor used to describe the concept that small, seemingly insignificant things can lead to much larger consequences. They’ve been applying this idea to history over on the AskReddit page, after user SleepDeprivedCultist asked:

‘What is one moment in history that is wildly significant, even though most people don’t realise it?’

Lots of people came up with small acts that led to big changes, like these…

1.

‘The Chicago Tylenol murders, 1982. Someone was switching the medicine inside the capsules with poison, and putting it back on the shelf for people to purchase and use. Seven deaths. A few copycat instances as well.

This completely changed world culture, package safety, and anti-tampering measures regarding medicine, food and practically any substance you put in or on your body.’

–ZyxDarkshine

2.

‘One that comes to mind? The year 1815 specifically, the eruption of Mount Tambora. It was the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history, and it caused the Year Without a Summer in 1816. Crops failed globally, famine spread, and it even inspired Frankenstein because Mary Shelley was stuck indoors due to the awful weather.

‘But beyond that, the climate chaos affected geopolitics, migration patterns, and food security in ways we’re still unpacking. And yet… barely anyone outside of history nerd circles knows it happened.’

–Rananana_555

3.

‘The Broad Street cholera outbreak of 1854. The local doctor was convinced the disease was in the water. He had the handle of the water pump removed. Cases dropped dramatically. This started 2 things scientific investigation of disease outbreaks and microbiology. Something like that anyway.’

–Hairy-Blood2112

4.

‘While studying Staphylococcus bacteria, Dr. Alexander Fleming noticed that a mould contaminating one of his Petri dishes had created a bacteria-free zone around itself. He identified a substance in the mould that he called ‘penicillin’, which inhibited bacterial growth. Penicillin’s introduction likely prevented perhaps as many as half a billion deaths, making it one of the most life-saving medical advances in history.’

–DoctorBeneficial6709

5.

‘The Spanish-American War. It’s a footnote for most people, but it set the US on the path it’s on today.’

–GildedPlunger

6.

‘After the war, the New Orleans area was flooded with cheap brass and woodwind instruments from the disbanded military bands, which greatly contributed to the development of jazz music.’

–l97

7.

‘Facebook started the ‘events’ feature in 2005 and ‘groups’ feature in October 2010. In December 2010, Tunisia overthrew its government and revolution spread through the Arab world. Egypt, Libya, Syria… all organised through two features on Facebook.’

–LarneyStinson

8.

‘Stanislav Petrov choosing to ignore an alarm that indicated that the US had fired five missiles towards Moscow. He disobeyed military orders and saved the world from nuclear war in 1983.’

–Ok-Koala-key

9.

‘How close the 2008 crash came to actually fully crashing the market, like full on worse than the crash of the Great Depression. If I remember it came down to several hours.’

–2infinity_beyond84

10.

‘When Lucille Ball saved Star Trek. It was set to be canceled after the very first season but she bought the rights and started shooting at DesiLou studios. Star Trek gave us automatic doors and cell phones and the first televised interracial kiss and that franchise is still busting down barriers to this day and inspiring the new science minds of tomorrow. I am a Jedi, like my mother before me, but those Federation nerds got my respect.’

–Confident_Raccoon408

11.

‘Facebook creating the ‘share’ button. It created the whirlwind of misinformation that we have today.’

–forever-salty22