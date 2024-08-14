People are getting riled up over spoon etiquette and it’s the most British thing we’ve ever seen
When this inflammatory post was submitted to X account @anon_opin, its unknown contributor could never have predicted it would spark the Great Spoon Debate of ’24.
Adults eating yogurt need to use a dessert spoon. A teaspoon is for tea you monsters.
— Anon Opin (@anon_opin) August 12, 2024
We have been loving reading the objections of the following adamant dissenters, who seem to have some opinions even Uri Geller couldn’t bend.
1.
Nope. A tea spoon means it lasts longer. It’s not the Petit Filous Grand Prix! https://t.co/ISz34PlLpG
— Aaron Weight (@AaronWeight) August 13, 2024
2.
Yet to see him using a tablespoon to eat a table. Coincidence??? https://t.co/70wtlpkZad
— Riley 🙂 (@IDoNotLikeThis8) August 13, 2024
3.
If you buy a separate set of smaller teaspoons, your cutlery teaspoons become small dessert spoons. https://t.co/YhR0mjx7DL
— Andy Hicks (@andyjameshicks) August 12, 2024
4.
A dessert spoon won’t fit inside a Müller Corner you heathen.
— Little Miss Lesley. (@thequalmpeddler) August 13, 2024
5.
I use my toddlers spoons allows me to get in every nook and cranny of the yogurt/dessert pot!!
— KD (@KieranBCAFC) August 13, 2024
6.
Admit it, I have used a glue spreader!!
In my defence it was unused and a desperate measure!
— Christina (@ChristinaLivsy) August 12, 2024
7.
i mean, sure – use a dessert spoon if you want to scoop out the entire pot of yoghurt to eat in a single mouthful.
teaspoons are an incredibly diverse utensil. adulthood is realising that teaspoons are a spoon suited for ALL purposes: yoghurt, cereal, soup, ice-cream, tea…
— Madi; fighting myself to stay alive ♡ (@_madi_faith) August 12, 2024
8.
You mean you don’t just lick it straight from the pot?
— Alex (@nomdecuisine) August 12, 2024
9.
You have to use a teaspoon. If at any point, you need to put your yoghurt down, if you are using a dessert spoon and you leave it in the pot, it will tip over causing a mess. A teaspoon isn’t heavy enough to tip the yoghurt pot over.
— Rae Morgan (@CosmicRaeUK) August 12, 2024