People are getting riled up over spoon etiquette and it’s the most British thing we’ve ever seen

When this inflammatory post was submitted to X account @anon_opin, its unknown contributor could never have predicted it would spark the Great Spoon Debate of ’24.

Adults eating yogurt need to use a dessert spoon. A teaspoon is for tea you monsters. — Anon Opin (@anon_opin) August 12, 2024

We have been loving reading the objections of the following adamant dissenters, who seem to have some opinions even Uri Geller couldn’t bend.

1.

Nope. A tea spoon means it lasts longer. It’s not the Petit Filous Grand Prix! https://t.co/ISz34PlLpG — Aaron Weight (@AaronWeight) August 13, 2024

2.

Yet to see him using a tablespoon to eat a table. Coincidence??? https://t.co/70wtlpkZad — Riley 🙂 (@IDoNotLikeThis8) August 13, 2024

3.

If you buy a separate set of smaller teaspoons, your cutlery teaspoons become small dessert spoons. https://t.co/YhR0mjx7DL — Andy Hicks (@andyjameshicks) August 12, 2024

4.

A dessert spoon won’t fit inside a Müller Corner you heathen. — Little Miss Lesley. (@thequalmpeddler) August 13, 2024

5.

I use my toddlers spoons allows me to get in every nook and cranny of the yogurt/dessert pot!! — KD (@KieranBCAFC) August 13, 2024

6.

Admit it, I have used a glue spreader!!

In my defence it was unused and a desperate measure! — Christina (@ChristinaLivsy) August 12, 2024

7.

i mean, sure – use a dessert spoon if you want to scoop out the entire pot of yoghurt to eat in a single mouthful. teaspoons are an incredibly diverse utensil. adulthood is realising that teaspoons are a spoon suited for ALL purposes: yoghurt, cereal, soup, ice-cream, tea… — Madi; fighting myself to stay alive ♡ (@_madi_faith) August 12, 2024

8.

You mean you don’t just lick it straight from the pot? — Alex (@nomdecuisine) August 12, 2024

9.