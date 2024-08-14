Politics Led By Donkeys Liz Truss takedowns

The Liz Truss lettuce banner was already brilliant but the applause at the end takes it to the next level (sound up!)

John Plunkett. Updated August 14th, 2024

All hail the good folk of @ByDonkeys who owned former PM for 15 minutes Liz Truss in spectacular during an event to promote her book in Sussex.

And everything about it was already brilliant, but the bit that takes it to the next level is the applause at the end and it really is worth waiting for (sound up!)

Simply magnificent.

The stunt prompted no end of fabulous comments and we’ve rounded up all our favourites here.

We’re with @jamiesont!

And also …

READ MORE

Liz Truss didn’t think this Led by Donkeys lettuce banner was funny, but the internet begged to differ

Source @ByDonkeys