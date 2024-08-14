The Liz Truss lettuce banner was already brilliant but the applause at the end takes it to the next level (sound up!)

Politics Led By Donkeys Liz Truss takedowns

All hail the good folk of @ByDonkeys who owned former PM for 15 minutes Liz Truss in spectacular during an event to promote her book in Sussex.

And everything about it was already brilliant, but the bit that takes it to the next level is the applause at the end and it really is worth waiting for (sound up!)

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

Simply magnificent.

The stunt prompted no end of fabulous comments and we’ve rounded up all our favourites here.

We’re with @jamiesont!

The pathetic applause from what sounds like five people in the audience ringing in her ears as Truss huffs off to no doubt throw a full Partridge fit backstage is just too perfect https://t.co/BYuKbAV5Xu — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 14, 2024

And also …

I would have given anything for a shot of the audience. — GailRenard (@GailRenard) August 14, 2024

There also only appear to be 5 people in the audience….. https://t.co/SaVT1qAUeU — NAG (@Kingwolf84) August 13, 2024

Source @ByDonkeys