This judge’s savage takedown of a Plymouth rioter went wildly viral and it’s a blisteringly essential read

News riots takedowns

To the courts now, where more people have been sentenced for their parts in violent protests in towns and cities across the country earlier this month.

Specifically, four people appeared at Plymouth Crown Court to hear their fate including one, John Cann, who was jailed for three years after throwing a lit firework.

And we mention Cann because of what Judge Robert Linford had to say about Cann, of no fixed abode, and the not to the taxpayer of what he had done. Not just this month, but throughout his life.

Judge savagely puts Plymouth rioter in his placehttps://t.co/t8fFemGQKi — Far-Right Criminals (@EDL_Criminals) August 13, 2024

And his words went viral because it really is a very powerful read, shared by DrRebeccaTidy over on Twitter.

These 2 Plymouth rioters have been convicted of 209 previous offences + they told the police they were rioting because immigrants cost the taxpayer too much money. Judge Linford made them work out how much their offending had cost Britain’s taxpayers over the last 38 years. pic.twitter.com/om2gvgK7MD — Rebecca Tidy (@DrRebeccaTidy) August 14, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

And just a few of the things people said in response today.

1.

Worth a read (and thank you Judge Linford for a superb analysis of one of the real problems in UK society) https://t.co/uDvaswOruT — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) August 14, 2024

2.

What a fantastic response from the judge. I hope they are made to do the actual maths — ahillier (@hillier_mandy) August 14, 2024

3.

I don’t think many people appreciate how much we can reduce crime purely by targeting hyper-prolific offenders and keeping them away from society for as long as possible. https://t.co/BY8tN7M56H — Sam Dumitriu (@Sam_Dumitriu) August 14, 2024

4.

Absolute gem…the fictitious birth dates had me — positiveimageproject (@positiveimagep) August 14, 2024

5.

Genuine question: In terms of comparable countries, how usual/unusual is it for someone with 171 convictions to be walking free? https://t.co/DLvRxqL2af — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) August 14, 2024

6.

“There’s been a Muhrder!”

The judge at Plymouth Crown Court to John Cann, aged 51 of Plymouth. https://t.co/KUj45b6wQW pic.twitter.com/n49YhmJBJ6 — (@PozzyWozzy) August 13, 2024

7.

All rise for the Judge — Simon Page, Citizen of nowhere (@SimonPage7777) August 14, 2024

8.

I normally would say “stop, he’s already down” but actually no, judge, keep going — 마르타가 커피를 마십니다⁷ ʷᶦᵗʰ ᵇᵗˢ (@RageAndGrace_76) August 14, 2024

9.

You absolutely have to read this, it’s amazing https://t.co/CGOs0hp9xE — Rorschach (@WalterKovacs69) August 13, 2024

Source @DrRebeccaTidy Image Devon and Cornwall Police