White supremacists said it was uncivilised to eat without forks and spoons and were ridiculed into next year

Life takedowns

We hesitate to link to something called @EuropeInvasion on Twitter but the responses – we hope – make it a worthwhile exception to the rule.

The white supremacist account suggested ‘civilisation was falling’ accompanied by a video of some people having what looks like a delicious meal on a very enjoyable night out.

In London, Muslims eat without using forks and spoons. Civilization is disappearing day by day. pic.twitter.com/Q30KchfgLp — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) August 13, 2024

And we mention it only because of these magnificent replies from people who gave this nonsense exactly the level of mockery it deserved. Which is to say, a lot.

1.

Italy has fallen guys pic.twitter.com/NozwJTl15x — Charles (@pr0fxavier) August 13, 2024

2.

racism is so funny bc white people eat with their hands all the time (pizza, hamburgers, fries, chicken, etc) but when they see brown and black ppl doing it all of a sudden it’s something unknown and barbaric to them https://t.co/CBZaeITnWI — jordan (@downriptides) August 13, 2024

3.

Sounds like you probably go to McDonalds ans ask for cutlery — Jam (@Carefree_Jam) August 13, 2024

4.

They’re not eating your food. They’re eating their own food with traditional style. What’s the reason to go to traditional authentic restaurants? — Asif Ali (@asifbhandari) August 13, 2024

5.

I once ate a yogurt using a biro as a spoon x https://t.co/kYKhYTnxRN — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) August 14, 2024

6.

American civilization is disappearing day by day. pic.twitter.com/zUZr2DF9sQ — Pradeep. (@Rising_Mahratta) August 13, 2024

7.

You should see me on Chippy Fridays! https://t.co/M2G8JddZ6j — The Jase (@jasemonkey) August 13, 2024

8.