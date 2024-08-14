Life takedowns

White supremacists said it was uncivilised to eat without forks and spoons and were ridiculed into next year

Poke Staff. Updated August 14th, 2024

We hesitate to link to something called @EuropeInvasion on Twitter but the responses – we hope – make it a worthwhile exception to the rule.

The white supremacist account suggested ‘civilisation was falling’ accompanied by a video of some people having what looks like a delicious meal on a very enjoyable night out.

And we mention it only because of these magnificent replies from people who gave this nonsense exactly the level of mockery it deserved. Which is to say, a lot.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

