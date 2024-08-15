Jeremy Clarkson’s been doing his A-level thing again and this A* response will always be the only one you need

Celebrity A-Levels comebacks Jeremy Clarkson

If it’s A-levels day then it must be time for Jeremy Clarkson to share his thoughts on why you don’t have to worry if your results didn’t live up to expectations.

And this year, just like every other year, he delivered.

Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub. It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 15, 2024

And we mention it not because it will be news to you, obviously …

Didn’t see this coming — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 15, 2024

Good luck to everyone reading Jeremy Clarkson’s A Levels tweet today. — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) August 15, 2024



"Go and get the Jeremy Clarkson exam tweet" https://t.co/4TBvB65783 pic.twitter.com/Zv4fp5wxq6 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 15, 2024

But this A** response will surely be the only one you ever really need.

did you get an N and a T as well — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) August 15, 2024

Same time next year (follow @mrdavemacleod here!)?

Same GCSEs tweet again – ok Jezza we GET it pic.twitter.com/7Y0fbhUXeH — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) August 24, 2023

