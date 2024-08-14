Celebrity comebacks elon musk Liz Truss

Elon Musk thanked Liz Truss for her support and the whole of Britain responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated August 14th, 2024

It’s not been a great week for Liz Truss, what with that unfortunate image of a lettuce being unfurled behind her on a speaking tour, but then again it hasn’t been a good week for the former PM for 15 minutes for a while now.

Still, at least she got the approval of Elon Musk after Truss bigged him up for ‘standing up’ for free speech.

It didn’t entirely go down well with everyone (you can read all our favourite responses here), many people’s reaction best summed up by this.

But one person appreciated it – they really appreciated it – and that person was of course Elon Musk, who took time out from his busy schedule to personally thank the ex-PM.

Except it had the unintended consequence of a whole new wave of ridicule, at both their expense.

To conclude …

