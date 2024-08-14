Elon Musk thanked Liz Truss for her support and the whole of Britain responded as one

Celebrity comebacks elon musk Liz Truss

It’s not been a great week for Liz Truss, what with that unfortunate image of a lettuce being unfurled behind her on a speaking tour, but then again it hasn’t been a good week for the former PM for 15 minutes for a while now.

Still, at least she got the approval of Elon Musk after Truss bigged him up for ‘standing up’ for free speech.

I am appalled by the attacks on free speech in Britain and Europe. We can't be truly free without free speech. Good for @elonmusk and @X for standing up to these bullies. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 13, 2024

It didn’t entirely go down well with everyone (you can read all our favourite responses here), many people’s reaction best summed up by this.

You’re mixing up free speech with breaking the law by inciting violence. Free speech is more along the lines of me saying ‘you are a brainless dimwit who shouldn’t have been put in charge of a chip shop, never mind a fucking country’. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 13, 2024

But one person appreciated it – they really appreciated it – and that person was of course Elon Musk, who took time out from his busy schedule to personally thank the ex-PM.

Thank you for your support — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Except it had the unintended consequence of a whole new wave of ridicule, at both their expense.

1.

She's an idiot, the Mrs Bean of British politics — Some Guy (@in_bloke) August 13, 2024

2.

He really *doesn't* know anything about Britain, does he? https://t.co/MaDTIILzPe — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) August 14, 2024

3.

Of course, you approve of the worst of the worst President the US has ever had, you just have to approve of the worst Prime Minister the UK has ever had as well. ‍♀️ — Critical Cupcake ♿ ⚛️ (@CriticalCupcake) August 13, 2024

4.

Berks of a feather flock together. https://t.co/hyc8G7zmOO — Roland Smith (@rolandmcs) August 14, 2024

5.

Congratulations you have the support of the worst PM that’s ever lived — Chris (@Erixon76) August 13, 2024

6.

You are aware she's possibly the only person in this country viewed with more ridicule than yourself, right? https://t.co/gNcOptr28p — Toby Johnson ️‍ (@PoliticalToby) August 13, 2024

7.

yeah, and thanks for breaking our economy. #minibudget — Natasha (@ecoscientist22) August 13, 2024

To conclude …

