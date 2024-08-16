13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter takedowns

It’s that time of the week again when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘That’s gotta hur(s)t’

(via)

2. ‘A* response’

Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub. It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 15, 2024

did you get an N and a T as well — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) August 15, 2024

(via)

3. ‘Nailed it’

My little finger nail knows more about climate issues than the entire staff of The Guardian. Wtf are you talking about? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2024

The comments in the @Guardian piece are mine @ElonMusk. If you’ve got a beef, take it up with me. https://t.co/WNzrA5XZEi — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) August 14, 2024

(via)

4. ‘Insert Spider-man pointing at Spider-man meme here’

Actually, it was very funny, the banner was entirely accurate, and you suppressed your own free speech by stomping off in a sulky strop. https://t.co/wJJWYJzbkI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 14, 2024

‘stomping off in a sulky strop’ pic.twitter.com/tEaKTYBskd — HawkesBay (Løuche) (@HawkesBay) August 14, 2024

(via)

5. ‘Invest in decent education for your kids’

(via)

6. ‘Judge doesn’t hold back on rioter’

(via)

7. ‘A story in two images.’

(via)