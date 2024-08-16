An old rap battle video of Steven Bartlett dissing an Irish rival has gone viral – 19 funny responses to beat

Entertainment Rap Steven Bartlett

‘The Diary of a CEO host’ and Dragons’ Den judge Steven Bartlett can sometimes get a bad rap.

But an actual bad rap from his youth resurfaced on social media this week.

They also failed to disclose Steven Bartlett used to compete as a battle rapper called “Lyricist”: https://t.co/cIOmIeMQoB pic.twitter.com/L2Ne9LoyfP — Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) August 14, 2024

Bartlett is in the news this week because the Advertising Standards Agency banned two adverts he’s done for nutrition products Huel and Zoe – because Bartlett has business interests with both companies.

However, the ad drama has been overshadowed by the re-emergence of this clip of a rap battle Bartlett took part in when he was younger.

Going by the name ‘Lyricist’, Bartlett engages in a rap battle with Rawsoul, who was part of Dublin rap collective Class A’z. In his rap, Bartlett uses his rival’s Irish background as fuel for his poetry.

Bartlett says:

“You’re Ireland’s only last hope when it comes to rapping, and considering the fact you’re such a blatant cabbage / Ireland are going to lose another precious vegetable like the potato famine.”

Now, look, we’ve all doing embarrassing things when we were younger, so who are any of us to judge?

Well, these people for starters.

