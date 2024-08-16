Entertainment Rap Steven Bartlett

An old rap battle video of Steven Bartlett dissing an Irish rival has gone viral – 19 funny responses to beat

Poke Reporter. Updated August 16th, 2024

‘The Diary of a CEO host’ and Dragons’ Den judge Steven Bartlett can sometimes get a bad rap.

But an actual bad rap from his youth resurfaced on social media this week.

Bartlett is in the news this week because the Advertising Standards Agency banned two adverts he’s done for nutrition products Huel and Zoe – because Bartlett has business interests with both companies.

However, the ad drama has been overshadowed by the re-emergence of this clip of a rap battle Bartlett took part in when he was younger.

Going by the name ‘Lyricist’, Bartlett engages in a rap battle with Rawsoul, who was part of Dublin rap collective Class A’z. In his rap, Bartlett uses his rival’s Irish background as fuel for his poetry.

Bartlett says:

“You’re Ireland’s only last hope when it comes to rapping, and considering the fact you’re such a blatant cabbage / Ireland are going to lose another precious vegetable like the potato famine.”

Now, look, we’ve all doing embarrassing things when we were younger, so who are any of us to judge?

Well, these people for starters.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2