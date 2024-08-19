JD Vance’s joke about his dog was a bit ruff – 14 flabbergasted reactions

US JD Vance us election

After offending ‘childless cat ladies’ with a snipe at Kamala Harris for having never given birth, it looks like JD Vance has gone to great pains to secure the dog-owner vote. And by ‘great pains’ we mean ‘it looks like he hired a dog from ‘MakeMeSeemLikeable.com’.

This fool has no idea how to hold a leash. It’s going to take a lot more than a rented dog to make him not weird.

pic.twitter.com/m3AWsuRcE0 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) August 16, 2024

When he appeared at Milwaukee Police Association H.Q., he made a joke about the dog. At least, he tried to.

Vance: Nobody kidnap my dog because we want him back pic.twitter.com/EYX3jVKOZK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2024

“If you know what a German shepherd looks like, you know that he looks like a police dog, so we’re about to hit the road – but nobody kidnap my dog, because we want him back.”

Once they’d uncringed a little, here’s what people thought of his joke.

1.

2.

Okay what the fuck is wrong with him https://t.co/Fso5G1twby — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) August 16, 2024

3.

Is this…is he trying…to do a bit of stand-up? Is that what this is? pic.twitter.com/p8BMfVWEK6 — Sooz Kempner is doing Edinburgh and then a tour (@SoozUK) August 16, 2024

4.

What an awkward closing statement, to an awkward public appearance! — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 16, 2024

5.

He tried to be human and tell a joke and he only made himself less human by proving he doesn't know how. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) August 17, 2024

6.

So did someone kidnap their dog, because why would he say he wants the dog back after telling people not to kidnap their dog? This person can not be VP of the USA LOL. NOPE. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 16, 2024

7.

“JD, all you have to do is get up there, talk policy, and not be weird. Can you do that?” “You bet” *walks to podium* “Don’t kidnap my dog” ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ — rae rae (@RaeMieA) August 16, 2024

8.

Ending training sessions from now on with “nobody kidnap my dog” https://t.co/tKA27ENnMR — Pie_Incognito (@Pie_Incognito) August 16, 2024

9.

Can a professional psychologist who specializes in profiling sociopaths please do a video where they analyze the banality of JD Vance’s mind? Every time this guy speaks off the cuff he reveals such a strange, cold inner world. Very eerie, haunted aura! Very Ohio… https://t.co/rEw8Q0yo1Z — Anika Karina (@AnikaKarinaa) August 17, 2024

10.

Just watching this a few times to make sure this is actually JD Vance telling a roomful of cops not to kidnap his dog… https://t.co/UstpEaBTNb — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent (@jimstewartson) August 16, 2024

11.

Not weird at all https://t.co/RNkOEOmhr2 pic.twitter.com/jP6xNTpFGL — Dara Does Deep State (@daralynn13) August 17, 2024

12.

As soon as Vance leaves, that dog is getting one more couch hump in & running away. https://t.co/upT3SGfgaI — The Fly (@FIy_Screaming) August 17, 2024

13.

Why is JD Vance so fucking weird? https://t.co/MOi1fjmtJE — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 16, 2024

14.

Nobody kidnap my dog because we need to return it to the pet store before they close. https://t.co/yqmDxlRyhk — thearticles7777 (@thearticles7777) August 17, 2024

At least he hasn’t – as far as we know – shot or eaten his dog.

Relax, JD no one wants your dog. Unless Kristi Noem or RFK Junior are near. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) August 17, 2024

