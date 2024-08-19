US JD Vance us election

JD Vance’s joke about his dog was a bit ruff – 14 flabbergasted reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 19th, 2024

After offending ‘childless cat ladies’ with a snipe at Kamala Harris for having never given birth, it looks like JD Vance has gone to great pains to secure the dog-owner vote. And by ‘great pains’ we mean ‘it looks like he hired a dog from ‘MakeMeSeemLikeable.com’.

When he appeared at Milwaukee Police Association H.Q., he made a joke about the dog. At least, he tried to.

“If you know what a German shepherd looks like, you know that he looks like a police dog, so we’re about to hit the road – but nobody kidnap my dog, because we want him back.”

Cringe Eeee GIFfrom Cringe GIFs

Once they’d uncringed a little, here’s what people thought of his joke.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

At least he hasn’t – as far as we know – shot or eaten his dog.

READ MORE

People have been suggesting appropriate Secret Service code names for JD Vance – 15 funny favourites (NSFW)

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab