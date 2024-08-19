Lee Anderson’s diary entry left people struggling to connect the dots – 16 of the best takedowns

Politics takedowns twitter

X users have been confused this week by a bizarre tweet from Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, which triumphantly concluded with the promise ‘We will get our country back’ (following shortly on from far-right, anti-immigration riots sweeping said country, we might add).

On its own, the message is in line with his views, but it was the content of the post which left commenters scratching their heads. Mercifully, it has been screenshotted to reduce contact with Anderson’s actual page:

This is the most insane tweet I've ever seen. That final payoff is bonkers. pic.twitter.com/30VcyUr8V9 — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) August 17, 2024

Let’s take a closer look.

The charge against Anderson was lead by the original poster, and X was on sparkling form as it followed suit.

1.

"We'll get our country back by listening to Jethro in the car on the way home from seeing Jim Davidson." Huge if true. — Michael Glasper (@MichaelCGlasper) August 17, 2024

2.

Why does it read like a child was ordered to write an essay about what they did on their holidays — Hannah (@teaforpterosaur) August 17, 2024

3.

It’s just a nice upbeat message to all of his friends and followers going through an accelerated court process at the moment. — Caimin (@caimin) August 18, 2024

4.

Isn't it odd how people who buy tickets for a Jim Davidson show do not get offended by the content of Jim Davidson shows — HowDoesTheHorseyMove? (PhD) and 5,968 others (@HowHorseyMove) August 18, 2024

5.

No Punch and Judy show? — James Holden (holdenc1) (@holdencxx) August 19, 2024

6.

Is he saying right-wing comedians haven't been cancelled or silenced after all — Simon Page, Citizen of nowhere (@SimonPage7777) August 18, 2024

7.

Aw, and there was all those people rioting when they coulda just done that.

"We want our country back!"

" Don't worry, it's at a pub in Skegness. Lee's got it". — Handbagdeb (@handbagdeb) August 18, 2024

8.

Big 'you can't do anything anymore' energy from a man who's spent his whole day doing what he likes and enjoying it — Tony (@TonyTimes2) August 18, 2024

9.

“Me and Craig and Graham went to Skegness and we had the bestest time with Posh Richard who you won’t know ‘cos he goes to another school but he is LOADED and he says I’m one of his bestest mates and he paid for me to go on the dodgems too.” — The Smoking Monkey (@SmokingMonkeys) August 17, 2024

10.

C+

Lee this is lovely, try & work more on your vocabulary & describing words.

What did the Fish & Chips smell and taste like?

Overall much better than the last story you wrote about liking the death penalty & hating Muslims & mocking people who use food banks Well Done ! — Robert Broomfield (@B_2theB_since73) August 18, 2024

11.

1. Overlooking the sea and watching the world go by… a curious combination 2. I hope Craig didn’t have “a few pints” before driving home to the witty observational humour of Jethro (a new phrase to the English language), as he’d probably have been over the limit — The Smoking Monkey (@SmokingMonkeys) August 17, 2024

12.

You’ll never guess who I had on my dodgems ride this afternoon….Bloody 30p Lee Anderson pic.twitter.com/YQnwmVCGVQ — Noobishly_Foolish *Lawful doesn’t mean moral* (@NoobishlyF) August 18, 2024

13.

" Then, as a tribute to Nigel Farage, we went on the dodgem , as I'm told its his favourite pastime when being asked to visit his constituency. — The Rt miserable Malc Peters (@Malcolm02792388) August 18, 2024

14.

15.

“And we had lashings of (ginger) beer…!” pic.twitter.com/GC7lh36t5Y — Jay (@JayNowUK) August 18, 2024

16.

I think he’s just showing off that he has friends‍♀️ — Helen (@HelenWh) August 18, 2024

What a spiffing day that sounds. Although the moral of the story could do with some work.

