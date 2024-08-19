Politics takedowns twitter

Lee Anderson’s diary entry left people struggling to connect the dots – 16 of the best takedowns

Poppy Dykes. Updated August 19th, 2024

X users have been confused this week by a bizarre tweet from Reform UK MP Lee Anderson, which triumphantly concluded with the promise ‘We will get our country back’ (following shortly on from far-right, anti-immigration riots sweeping said country, we might add).

On its own, the message is in line with his views, but it was the content of the post which left commenters scratching their heads. Mercifully, it has been screenshotted to reduce contact with Anderson’s actual page:

Let’s take a closer look.

In Conclusion. Yesterday I travelled to Skegness with my two friends Graham and Craig. We sat in the sun overlooking the sea and had a few pints whilst watching the world go by. We then met @TiceRichard on the fairground where we had a lot of fun on the dodgems. We then had fish chips before setting off to see our friend Jim Davidson perform at the Embassy Theatre.

Jim was on top form and what struck me was that in the theatre it was a snowflake free safe space for decent hardworking people to go and have a laugh. And laugh they did, nobody was offended, no-one left and everyone had a great time. We laughed so much that on the way back to Ashfield my mate Craig put Jethro on in the car and we laughed all the way home. Don't ever let them stop you laughing. It's the best medicine. We will get our country back

The charge against Anderson was lead by the original poster, and X was on sparkling form as it followed suit.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

What a spiffing day that sounds. Although the moral of the story could do with some work.

