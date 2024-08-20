26 favourite comments on Donald Trump’s new bullet-proof screen

Politics donald trump

After the failure of security that saw Donald Trump‘s ear slightly nicked by a sniper’s bullet, it seems the Secret Service has taken a new approach. As well as a team of bodyguards, hopefully better than the ones who let him pose for a photo while an active shooter was nearby, the former President will be protected by bullet-proof glass at all his outdoor rallies.

Trump will speak behind bullet-proof glass at future outdoor rallies. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/01sMJBZviK — AF Post (@AFpost) August 16, 2024

There’s an undeniable irony about the move.

The party of unlimited gun ownership is sealing its candidate behind bulletproof glass https://t.co/bPIliKhjNO — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) August 18, 2024

While it’s entirely understandable, it still provided an abundance of joke fodder for the internet, and we’ve gathered some favourites.

1.

The vegetables in my crisper looking at me Doordashing yet another meal pic.twitter.com/zWa1ASn82v — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 19, 2024

2.

9 year old me: Singing the Wicked and Mamma Mia! soundtracks in my room The signed baseball my uncle got me: pic.twitter.com/xuo4PNZZKH — Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 18, 2024

3.

if you toss a blanket over his case he’ll think it’s night and just go to sleep pic.twitter.com/GQ5YpXit6U — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 19, 2024

4.

I am thankful to announce that from now on that at my outdoor rallies, my first one being today in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, I will be receiving bulletproof glass. But I don’t need it, I have God protecting me. pic.twitter.com/JYpeLmn3FD — Donald J. Trump – Parody (@realDonParody) August 17, 2024

5.

“Well, Clarice… have the lambs stopped screaming?” pic.twitter.com/sIvsBw0xvN — shelby (@thetrueshelby) August 19, 2024

6.

we’ve got him in the molecule chamber! Quickly, activate the machine! https://t.co/C1BDLAF3sw — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) August 19, 2024

7.

Donald Trump is set to resume outdoor rallies but now with bullet-proof glass to protect him, which can only mean Almighty God isn't up to the job he was doing four weeks ago pic.twitter.com/FWWpeammHs — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 19, 2024

8.

how i feel looking out the car window on a rainy day pic.twitter.com/iVqXkAz3jo — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) August 19, 2024

9.

Every London shower cubicle one (1) use after cleaning pic.twitter.com/3eVTb2Q2AX — Emily✨ (@_emilyoram) August 19, 2024

10.

10 year-old me: I’m going to marry Leonardo DiCaprio my Princess Diana beanie baby: pic.twitter.com/Dni3Pfg9f8 — paige (@BonerWizard) August 18, 2024

11.

12.

It looks like they froze him in an ice cube pic.twitter.com/XudgpzqFvR — William Gerrard (@Bill_Gerrard) August 18, 2024

13.

14.