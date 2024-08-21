A man offered advice to women on how to get men to help with household chores and got hung out to dry for his efforts

Twitter twitter

Men have a reputation for being a bit useless when it comes to domestic tasks, but is it entirely fair? Well, when you see tweets like this one, it’s hard not to think so.

*Tip for women. Most of us men really want to help but don’t know how. Give us lists! Give us list items weekly we can take off your plate & we love to help! Guys, ask her what can I take off your plate today? The key is solid communication around this. We can’t READ MINDS. — Tyler Todt (@tyromper) August 19, 2024

Personal fitness trainer and self-described ‘#1 dad’ Tyler Todt helpfully offered a ‘tip for women’ when it comes to getting their partners to do basic chores like washing up and emptying the bins: tell them how to do it, because they are such helpless man babies that they can’t figure it out for themselves.

And it’s fair to say that the women (and some men) of the internet were not impressed…

1.

“Ask her ‘what can I take off your plate today?’” Meanwhile the visual representation of him ‘taking something off her plate’ https://t.co/oibOWWtDsf pic.twitter.com/eAPKnuufjk — soph‍♀️ (@restingbilfface) August 19, 2024

2.

This list thing absolutely boggles my mind. Do the dishes in the sink? Run the vacuum? Clean up the spill in the refrigerator? Wash the towels? Why do I need to tell an adult to do these things? I'm married to one of these "list" men. It is maddening. — Uninterested Cat Aspiring Bog Hag (@amyinhinckley) August 19, 2024

3.

Fun fact women are not born with the ability to know what to do around the house, maybe be a grown up and fucking figure it out. We aren’t your managers https://t.co/BQvCTrLQFq — N. (@wangcreoles) August 19, 2024

4.

You make me embarrassed to be an adult man. If you really need your wife to point out to you what needs doing in the home you share with her then she’s not a spouse she’s a carer. It’s your home too, use your brain man and work out what needs doing ffs!! — Dave (@charlieboy43) August 20, 2024

5.

Writing the list is the invisible labor women are sick and tired of. Write your own lists. https://t.co/rPEh8w9mbx — Boogie (@LikeAFineWino) August 19, 2024

6.

I flipped the gender, see how odd and ridiculous it sounds. It tells you that the default mode is always assumed to be on women. pic.twitter.com/nzkgwNxsgu — Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) August 19, 2024

7.

“Honey, I want to help you, can you make me a list of things to do around here” https://t.co/tRR9kKPtMk pic.twitter.com/scN31Ney10 — Andy Ottaway (blue cheque) (@Andy35o) August 19, 2024

8.

Does your mommy still wipe your ass for you, too? — Ginger (@Ginger_Sheridan) August 20, 2024

9.

Does your boss need to give you a step by step list for you to complete or are you able to proactively connect the dots of what needs to be done in a professional setting while choosing to be incompetent at home? — ✨Muscle Mommy✨ (5'3 btw) (@paymusclemommy) August 19, 2024

10.