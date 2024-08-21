Nigel Farage is off to America again and we’re shocked. Shocked, we tell you!

Politics nigel farage

In news that should surprise nobody, Nigel Farage – who had a very poor attendance record in the European Parliament – hasn’t so far been much of am MP for Clacton.

Here’s a letter from one of his constituents, outlining the problem.

His reputation for neglect of office has added to the joke fodder already piling up in his wake.

Breaking: sighting of Nigel Farage in Clacton turns out to be a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/kodUMXqZIv — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) August 20, 2024

pic.twitter.com/JIdZXfPPxY — Lady Gigi Minister for Champagne #YesScotland (@GerriisalsoGigi) August 20, 2024

Clacton is actually a stunning place.

Great views.

It's the only town in the UK where you can't actually see Nigel Farage… — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) August 20, 2024

Just weeks ago, he was gifted a trip to the Republican National Convention ‘to represent Clacton on the world stage’, allegedly.

Nigel Farage's registered interests reveal his little jaunt to America (with a probable value of £32,836 – all kindly taken care of by Christopher Harborne) was in order "to support a friend who was almost killed and to represent Clacton on the world stage". Try not to laugh. pic.twitter.com/wwgdxTew0r — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) August 16, 2024

Yet, as constituents become increasingly irate with their absent MP, he’s off to Arizona for a lucrative speaking gig. According to the Mirror, he will address the Keep Arizona Free Summit, for which he has received a down payment of £12,000.

We look forward to reading the Register of Members’ Financial Interests to see which poor sap is paying for this one.

1.

Nigel Farage understands that what his Clacton constituents most need is for their MP to fuck off to America in search of publicity and cash. pic.twitter.com/ThYvzef08X — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 20, 2024

2.

Nigel Farage has now been to America more times than he's been to Clacton since becoming an MP. pic.twitter.com/5S5nENsX8y — (@V_ForVanilla) August 20, 2024

3.

And lo the great Cuprinol Nigel Fromage is off to speak to his local constituents in (checks notes) Arizona?! https://t.co/cvLiWps6rj — Fi (@rahhead01) August 20, 2024

4.

Can someone pay for some Clacton residents to fly out there and ask him when he's going to do any work for them, ideally during his main speech. pic.twitter.com/bor4NF9jaI — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) August 20, 2024

5.

Clacton, twinned with Arizona. Well done, Nigel Farage. https://t.co/oxDlTXIuqD — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) August 20, 2024

6.

How does this help Clacton? Nigel Farage is jetting off to the US for the second time in barely a month where he is set to trouser a five figure sumhttps://t.co/xcThPz7O1b pic.twitter.com/KLihYH8Y3f — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) August 20, 2024

7.

It's disgraceful that people are criticising this. It's really important to appreciate how strategically important it is for Clacton, that Arizona remains free… — Gary Gilligan #FBPE #KTTO (@garygilligan) August 20, 2024

8.

Nigel Farage is back in the US again,

This time for a lucrative “free Arizona” speaking gig / putting Clacton on the world stage pic.twitter.com/Ni2Ag4DjYW — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) August 20, 2024

9.

So Nigel Farage is visiting the USA, again, the second time in 7 weeks. Clacton meanwhile will have to make do with one token visit. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) August 20, 2024

10.

”The voters of Clacton must be thrilled with the vast sums Farage is pocketing. What a blow he strikes for his screwed-over constituents by getting ever richer.”

– @JolyonMaugham https://t.co/EuWK45scFk — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) August 20, 2024

11.

Fart FaceFarage jets off to US AGAIN for second time in seven weeks since he became Clacton MP… if only Clacton could have voted for an MP that worked for them! https://t.co/OcopbuLMBF — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) August 20, 2024

12.

Farage is off to the USA again. Added to the four days earlier this month, that's a week he's going to have spent on engagements in America this month alone against roughly two hours spent visiting his constituency of Clacton. — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 20, 2024

13.

i’m sure nigel farage will be representing the concerns of the people of clacton whilst he gallivants around arizona. pic.twitter.com/nIBh1q8a9x — thelefttake (@thelefttake) August 20, 2024

14.

Nigel Farage

Anywhere But Clacton Tour 2024 24 Aug: Keep AZ Free Summit, Arizona USA

13 Sept: Heartland Institute, Chicago USA

20-21 Sept: Birmingham, UK

25-28 Sept: Nomad Capitalist, Malaysia — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) August 20, 2024

15.

Nigel Farage: “I am not the sort of person who lets people down”

People of Clacton: “Where the fuck is he?” https://t.co/YIxxkAJDJF — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) August 20, 2024

It’s nice work, if you can get it.

PEOPLE OF CLACTON. I could easily be just as much of a useless tosser who never turns up and does fuck all for you as Farage is, and I'll do it for half the money. — Jason (@NickMotown) August 20, 2024

We’ll just leave this here.

I don't care if farige goes to America. Just don't let the tosser back here. https://t.co/E9JlDM5D8w — Alan Watton (@AlanAlanWatton1) August 20, 2024

