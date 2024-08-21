Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage is off to America again and we’re shocked. Shocked, we tell you!

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 21st, 2024

In news that should surprise nobody, Nigel Farage – who had a very poor attendance record in the European Parliament – hasn’t so far been much of am MP for Clacton.

Here’s a letter from one of his constituents, outlining the problem.

His reputation for neglect of office has added to the joke fodder already piling up in his wake.

Just weeks ago, he was gifted a trip to the Republican National Convention ‘to represent Clacton on the world stage’, allegedly.

Yet, as constituents become increasingly irate with their absent MP, he’s off to Arizona for a lucrative speaking gig. According to the Mirror, he will address the Keep Arizona Free Summit, for which he has received a down payment of £12,000.

We look forward to reading the Register of Members’ Financial Interests to see which poor sap is paying for this one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It’s nice work, if you can get it.

We’ll just leave this here.

