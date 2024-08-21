Entertainment Culture war tv

A Talk TV presenter tried to hoodwink the internet with a faked ‘wokery’ yarn about BBC’s Sherwood and got thoroughly exposed by the writer

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 21st, 2024

Talk TV, home of Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike ‘Concrete grows’ Graham and Jeremy Kyle is the online Murdoch-backed version of GB News – with fewer viewers. It also gives a voice to Kevin O’Sullivan, and the most efficient explanation of him is that it’s a very good fit.

The TV reviewer, Brexiter and culture warmonger recently shared his ‘everything’s woke’ schtick with the internet, holding forth on one of the BBC’s casting decisions.

When woeful wokery becomes pure comedy. In the @BBC 's new Robin Hood series Sherwood, the Sheriff of Nottingham will be a lesbian. Apparently, this is to "modernise" the famous old story. Britain's ludicrous state broadcaster... where sanity goes to die.

His loyal audience lapped it up.

Its why so many of us have just voted with our feet and stopped paying the licence fee.

Fucking BBC management twats. (With reply from K O'S 'Couldn't have put it better myself.'

Change everything, then it's easy to tell our kids what the past was, based on the BBC's opinion of facts.

There was one glaring problem with O’Sullivan’s comment, and it was explained by this Community Note.

The BBC show Sherwood is releasing it's second series. It is about a series of murders in Nottinghamshire in the 21st century. It is not about Robin Hood or the fictional Sheriff of Nottingham's sexuality

Sherwood’s writer, James Graham, added his own notes.

Other people had a few things to say, too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

There were a couple of other problems, quite apart from O’Sullivan’s complete misrepresentation of the show – whether accidental or deliberate.

What’s the Sheriff of Nottingham‘s sexuality got to do with the price of fish?

Just this.

READ MORE

This Talk TV viewer is fed up with hotels full of migrants and her solution will have you facepalming into next week

Image Screengrab