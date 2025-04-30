Donald Trump was asked if he trusted Putin and his answer was the very essence of Trump every time he gets a question he doesn’t like

US donald trump Terry Moran vladimir putin

Donald Trump’s marked the 100 days since he returned to the White House with an extraordinary interview with ABC News correspondent Terry Moran in which the president was basically done all ends up.

Not that Trump will realise this – he presumably left the studio muttering what a great job, what the very best job he’d done.

And surely nowhere more was the absolute essence of Trump on display than in his resply to Moran’s question about whether he truly believed that Vladimir Putin wanted peace in Ukraine.

MORAN: You think Vladimir Putin wants peace? TRUMP: I think he does, yes MORAN: Still, even while he’s raining missiles? TRUMP: His dream was to take over the whole country. Because of me, he’s not going to do that … you start hitting me with fake questions. You’re being… pic.twitter.com/pjRaLrNVmQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025

And here is exactly what people made of that.

