US donald trump Terry Moran vladimir putin

Donald Trump was asked if he trusted Putin and his answer was the very essence of Trump every time he gets a question he doesn’t like

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2025

Donald Trump’s marked the 100 days since he returned to the White House with an extraordinary interview with ABC News correspondent Terry Moran in which the president was basically done all ends up.

Not that Trump will realise this – he presumably left the studio muttering what a great job, what the very best job he’d done.

And surely nowhere more was the absolute essence of Trump on display than in his resply to Moran’s question about whether he truly believed that Vladimir Putin wanted peace in Ukraine.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2