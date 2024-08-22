US Democrats us election

Nothing illustrates the difference between the Republican and Democratic Conventions better than the vibe of their roll calls

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 22nd, 2024

There’s just one more day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), at the time of writing, and Kamala Harris – the newly confirmed Presidential nominee – will be the closing speaker. If the energy so far is any indication, she’s likely to raise the roof.

The DNC made the most of its state by state roll call, with DJ Cassidy curating a playlist that gave each state its own song to get the party atmosphere going.

Arkansas was represented by Fleetwood Mac‘s Don’t Stop, Iowa gave its nomination to the strains of Celebrate by Kool & the Gang, and Alicia KeysGirl On Fire got it done for North Dakota. You can probably guess which state had the honour of being accompanied by Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s Sweet Home Alabama.

Rapper Lil Jon was there in person to get Georgia’s nomination going, with his hit Turn Down for What.

It was an absolutely savage move to end the roll call by opening a live feed to Kamala Harris at a rally in Milwaukee, in the venue where the Republicans had held their own convention, showing her ability to fill both arenas.

The atmosphere during the Democratic roll call couldn’t have been more different from its Republican counterpart.

MSNBC’c Morning Joe programme highlighted the difference in this clip.

This is what people have been saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Marie Le Conte imagined the British version.

Although, we’re less worried about what Labour might do than the prospect of a Reform Party Conference featuring Right Said Fred.

READ MORE

Barack Obama shared some harsh truths about Donald Trump, but it was a gesture that served the hottest burn

Source Morning Joe Image Screengrab