Nothing illustrates the difference between the Republican and Democratic Conventions better than the vibe of their roll calls

There’s just one more day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), at the time of writing, and Kamala Harris – the newly confirmed Presidential nominee – will be the closing speaker. If the energy so far is any indication, she’s likely to raise the roof.

Crowd showing their support for Joe Biden.. You can see Nancy Pelosi at the end of the clip chanting thank you Joe

pic.twitter.com/2EJhiSQODV — Country Over Party (@gagirlpolitics) August 20, 2024

The DNC made the most of its state by state roll call, with DJ Cassidy curating a playlist that gave each state its own song to get the party atmosphere going.

Arkansas was represented by Fleetwood Mac‘s Don’t Stop, Iowa gave its nomination to the strains of Celebrate by Kool & the Gang, and Alicia Keys‘ Girl On Fire got it done for North Dakota. You can probably guess which state had the honour of being accompanied by Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s Sweet Home Alabama.

Rapper Lil Jon was there in person to get Georgia’s nomination going, with his hit Turn Down for What.

the european mind cannot comprehend lil jon doing georgia's roll call pic.twitter.com/Zm5oSTk2UT — Colin (@ufcolin) August 21, 2024

It was an absolutely savage move to end the roll call by opening a live feed to Kamala Harris at a rally in Milwaukee, in the venue where the Republicans had held their own convention, showing her ability to fill both arenas.

Filling the same arena where they held the RNC but with more people at the same time as the DNC is so fucking petty. Finally a party that represents me. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) August 21, 2024

The atmosphere during the Democratic roll call couldn’t have been more different from its Republican counterpart.

MSNBC’c Morning Joe programme highlighted the difference in this clip.

A tale of two roll calls: RNC vs. DNC pic.twitter.com/2oW1F6Ar0f — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 21, 2024

This is what people have been saying about it.

1.

A brutal comparison of the RNC and DNC. One has youth, enthusiasm, diversity, energy and joy. The other, like their leader, is boring old white people afraid of the world. pic.twitter.com/gPfg6OOwgE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 21, 2024

2.

The energy at the RNC was like the energy at a bingo hall in an assisted living center. — jude james (@judejam43238219) August 21, 2024

3.

Energy and momentum are unquantifiable in politics. But they are palpable. https://t.co/YwfKfmqfIE — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 21, 2024

4.

The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like a funeral. pic.twitter.com/YvHzk6SOnG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2024

5.

Our dance party was better than their sleep fest. https://t.co/uIK1ZinBDf — Valkyrie87 (@Freyja1987) August 21, 2024

6.

You can’t sum up the differences between the two parties any more clearly. RNC=no joy, just angry at everything. DNC=we are all Americans, let’s make things better https://t.co/6k7wOevczr — Andrew King (@H2Omaker71) August 21, 2024

7.

To quote DJT: SAD, RNC. SAD. https://t.co/6k1SzWsqIZ — Lise Horton Is Writing (@lisekimhorton) August 21, 2024

8.

Joy vs MAGA misery. — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) August 21, 2024

9.

A look at what roll call looked like in the 1950s vs nowadays. Wait…I’m being told that it’s actually NOT clips of the 1950s, it’s the current RNC vs DNC roll calls. https://t.co/fStH1SAAtu — Mark Carroll (@EmceeMC17) August 21, 2024

10.

no party speaks to fear like the republican party……. It threatens hell and damnation unless one tithes

regularly and profusely — williambendenders (@blepharopsis) August 21, 2024

11.

The DNC audience reflects the real America, we are a rainbow of colors, orientation, and ethnicity–that is progressive America, The RNC was all gloom and doom about the poor downtrodden white folk in the USA (rolling eyes.) — Johan Nilson Nagel (@NagelNilson) August 21, 2024

12.

The DNC is making politics fun, and I’m fucking here for it. https://t.co/foQGvnqJ4v — Sarah Martin (@smartatlaw) August 21, 2024

13.

RNC: the old white evangelical church that only plays hymns on the piano and calls you a slut if you wear spaghetti straps.

DNC: mega church with fog machine who's pastor wears jeans https://t.co/APwt1Vt8zP — Secret Squirrel ️ (@KatStew01) August 21, 2024

14.

“Chicago’s hottest club is the DNC roll call. This place has everything: cheeseheads, Bob from Stranger Things, Lil Jon…” pic.twitter.com/Vmxrje3IVi — Keith (@nagy_minaj) August 21, 2024

15.

Lil Jon had both Milwaukee and Chicago turned up at the same time! pic.twitter.com/N4s41PSDLm — Franklin (@franklinisbored) August 21, 2024

16.

RNC is a restricted male country club. DNC welcomes everyone from all walks of life. The difference couldn't be more profound. — Ron (@Ronxyz00) August 21, 2024

Marie Le Conte imagined the British version.

Keir Starmer should bring out Dappy at the next Labour conference https://t.co/5BjCuvajUa — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) August 21, 2024

Although, we’re less worried about what Labour might do than the prospect of a Reform Party Conference featuring Right Said Fred.

