This comedian’s awkward joke about Covid shows just how different the pandemic experience was for some people

We’d all like to forget the Covid-19 pandemic and for many of us, that period probably feels like ancient history by now.

But for a lot of other people, the pandemic and all the damage it wrought is still very much with them.

This is something that US comedian Talent Harris discovered when he recently posted a clip of one of his onstage bits about Covid.

In the clip, Harris talks about how he feels the world is largely back to normal now from the pandemic, to which a woman in the crowd shouts, ‘No’.

He makes a joke of it, saying, “it’s always a negative person, ‘it will never be the same’. You said it’s not back, what’s missing?”

The woman replies: “Everything.”

Harris says: “Everything? Come on, you got to give me something specific. What is something you had before Covid you don’t have right now?”

The woman then says: “Family”.

The audience laughs, but Harris is thrown by this and says: “I forgot that that was a big part of the whole…that was the main issue…It’s not funny, stop laughing!”

Harris posted the clip on his social media profiles, and it’s attracted a lot of attention. Some praised him for how he handled the situation, but others pointed out that maybe we were too quick to try forget about Covid and how it impacted a lot of people.

This is a hilarious bit of crowd work and I think it does illustrate how some people have had two VERY different experiences with Covid. Here its shown in a humorous way but please understand when people get furious about Covid its for good reason. pic.twitter.com/VtjAQun2C8 — The Rizzless Vampire (@TheNoirEnigma) August 14, 2024

I’ve had 27 family members, friends, and acquaintances die from COVID. Several of them perfectly healthy. I’ve been asked at work when I’ll ‘give up’ on masking, and when I explain my autoimmune issues and all the loss, they stop. I still get harassed in public. I lost a lot. — Amarangel (@AngelBlackChaos) August 14, 2024

I’ve had people ask me what my favorite part of lockdown was and what hobby I picked up… I picked up being able to rotate an intubated patient from their back to their front every two hours to try to get their lungs to work even a little and then watching them die anyway. — Brittany (@brittyby) August 15, 2024

You can literally see it click in his head — Optimistic Disaster (@BreeZeeMomma) August 14, 2024

he handled that better than me i would have walked out the theatre and never been seen again https://t.co/sHirQWXIFp — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) August 15, 2024

If I send you this, I take back everything I said. pic.twitter.com/DAUljY1RiP — Laura (@zuzu_ludgate) August 15, 2024

Statistically, this joke will land 98.1% of the time. — Stefan von Imhof (@stefanvonimhof) August 15, 2024

The Covid spectrum is pretty nuts actually when you think about it.

For some people it was about losing family members and others it was losing a chance to party. https://t.co/PtFp8OD9Dn — Dani Bagel (@missdanibagel) August 14, 2024

