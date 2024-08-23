Life comedy covid-19

This comedian’s awkward joke about Covid shows just how different the pandemic experience was for some people

Poke Reporter. Updated August 23rd, 2024

We’d all like to forget the Covid-19 pandemic and for many of us, that period probably feels like ancient history by now.

But for a lot of other people, the pandemic and all the damage it wrought is still very much with them.

This is something that US comedian Talent Harris discovered when he recently posted a clip of one of his onstage bits about Covid.

@talentharris This joke wasn’t very demure… very mindful of me @Broadway Comedy Club #talentharrisjr #comedy #standupcomedy ♬ original sound – talentharris

In the clip, Harris talks about how he feels the world is largely back to normal now from the pandemic, to which a woman in the crowd shouts, ‘No’.

He makes a joke of it, saying, “it’s always a negative person, ‘it will never be the same’. You said it’s not back, what’s missing?”

The woman replies: “Everything.”

Harris says: “Everything? Come on, you got to give me something specific. What is something you had before Covid you don’t have right now?”

The woman then says: “Family”.

The audience laughs, but Harris is thrown by this and says: “I forgot that that was a big part of the whole…that was the main issue…It’s not funny, stop laughing!”

Harris posted the clip on his social media profiles, and it’s attracted a lot of attention. Some praised him for how he handled the situation, but others pointed out that maybe we were too quick to try forget about Covid and how it impacted a lot of people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2