This old ‘Sex and the City’ quote about the Northern Ireland Troubles has gone viral and it is an absolute howler

Poke Reporter. Updated August 23rd, 2024

Sex and the City is a modern TV classic, with tons of quotable lines and zingers.

Inevitably, though, some lines don’t land the way they’re meant to – and none more so than one absolute howler from the first season of the show.

This has gone viral before, but since Sex and the City started streaming on Netflix in the US and other parts of the world, a whole new audience is discovering the show’s more, erm, problematic elements.

The episode is question is titled ‘Bay of Married Pigs’, and it’s about how married people treat singletons: with pity, fear and sometimes outright hostility. At the end of the episode – perhaps inspired by a subplot featuring Samantha and an Irish doorman at Charlotte’s apartment building – Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) compares the “war” between marrieds and singles to the “war in Northern Ireland”.

Twitter/X user @RaxKingIsDead shared the clip…

…but that short clip doesn’t give the full quote, capturing the true majesty of its cringe awfulness.

Carrie says (with Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ as background music):

“As I sifted through the rubble of my marriage skirmish, I had a thought. Maybe the fight between marrieds and singles is like the war in Northern Ireland: we’re all basically the same, but somehow we ended up on different sides.”

Wowza.

The clip never fails to get a disbelieving laugh from people online.

It’s probably just as well we don’t know what Carrie thinks of the Middle East.

Source @RaxKingIsDead Image Screengrab