The worst people you know have discovered therapy words, and they’re using them all wrong – 17 examples you’ll need to talk to someone about

It’s safe to say that when it comes to mental health, we live in a more enlightened time. And while that’s of course a good thing, it turns out there’s an unfortunate side effect of all this awareness.

Words like boundaries and seasonal affective disorder have definitely broken into the mainstream, thanks perhaps in part to social media. But they’ve also been picked up by the worst people you know with hilariously tragic results.

Twitter user @erika_doom brought the topic to light in a viral tweet, and it clearly struck a chord with the internet.

Uh Oh; Worst Person You Know Learned Therapy Words — doom (@erika_doom) July 14, 2024

Fellow X users who have witnessed this behaviour first-hand were eager to share their experiences, and it’s a fascinating insight into how people can warp even the sincerest of approaches for their own agenda. Here are some of the funniest examples.

When my ex told me a boundary of his was that I wasn’t allowed to go out lmao https://t.co/rbe8vaczv0 — MORGAN (@morgancrawf) July 15, 2024

“this is my safe space” when they mean don’t hold them accountable. https://t.co/2ibBseyFQM — mignac (@mignac_) July 16, 2024

Mine saying I shouldn’t post bikini pics…. (I live at the beach) — dove (@lovedoveclarke) July 16, 2024

“But you assaulted me”

“That triggers me” Bro… — Katera Letcher (@katera_) July 16, 2024

i once went on a date and the guy tried to gaslight me into paying the full bill by saying that he had an aversion to being responsible for payments at restaurants due to past trauma from financial abuse and i was like “sir you ordered the tbone. you got three drinks.” https://t.co/5QYd05DmYG — Matt, Dad Hat Enthusiast (@TheChowderhead) July 16, 2024

My ex was texting other women he said it’s because he was dealing with seasonal depression — Deezy (@ChannyBannyy) July 16, 2024

“no you can wear it if you want, but you’re not respecting my ~boundaries~ if you do” — Yas ✨ (@__yayyas) July 15, 2024

