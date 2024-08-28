Donald Trump said he’d win California if only Jesus was counting the ballots and Mark Hamill’s top dollar comeback was sheer perfection

Celebrity comebacks donald trump mark hamill

Not for the first or last time we find ourselves asking what’s the colour of the sky in Donald Trump’s world.

The former President, who appears to be still trying to get his head around that he’s no longer up against Joe Biden, has been telling anyone who will listen (in this case, Dr Phil) that in a fair and proper world he would win California, no doubt.

But only if an honest person was in charge of counting the ballots, the honest person in question being none other than the big JC himself.

Trump: "If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California." pic.twitter.com/1vftXhgwbH — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 28, 2024

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

Full crazypants. Trump has lost the last two general elections in California by a total of EIGHT MILLION VOTES. — Felonius J. Trump (@DrainTheTrumps) August 28, 2024

If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, pretty sure more than half the Christians would be in some major fucking trouble. — Luke Ryan (@lukeryansays) August 28, 2024

If Jesus came down, Donald would demand that he be deported. — Fabius Americanus (@ToadstoolC) August 28, 2024

If Jesus, Mary, Shiva, Krishna, Holy Spirit and Buddha all came down as vote counters, he would still lose California. — POTUS Kamala Harris Kamala's the new Karma! (@terry_pali) August 28, 2024

But no-one said it better – or funnier – than the great Mark Hamill.

So basically you're admitting it would take a miracle for you to win California. #DonoldsDivineIntervention https://t.co/YlgKhTjCEU — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 28, 2024

Comeback of the week, right there.

And just a fact check in case you needed it – there has been no evidence indicating far-reaching voter fraud in the state of California, and the last time a Republican presidential candidate won there was George H. W. Bush in 1988 (Biden won California by nearly 30 points in 2020).

Follow @MarkHamill here!

