Celebrity comebacks donald trump mark hamill

Donald Trump said he’d win California if only Jesus was counting the ballots and Mark Hamill’s top dollar comeback was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated August 28th, 2024

Not for the first or last time we find ourselves asking what’s the colour of the sky in Donald Trump’s world.

The former President, who appears to be still trying to get his head around that he’s no longer up against Joe Biden, has been telling anyone who will listen (in this case, Dr Phil) that in a fair and proper world he would win California, no doubt.

But only if an honest person was in charge of counting the ballots, the honest person in question being none other than the big JC himself.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

But no-one said it better – or funnier – than the great Mark Hamill.

Comeback of the week, right there.

And just a fact check in case you needed it – there has been no evidence indicating far-reaching voter fraud in the state of California, and the last time a Republican presidential candidate won there was George H. W. Bush in 1988 (Biden won California by nearly 30 points in 2020).

Follow @MarkHamill here!

READ MORE

Elon Musk wants to make the Starfleet Academy real and this Star Trek actor’s magnificent takedown went into orbit