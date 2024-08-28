James Blunt found himself on an empty train carriage and had the very best response

Celebrity James Blunt

To the world once again of James Blunt, who was winning at Twitter even before Twitter existed (kind of).

And he’s been at it again today after the singer found himself alone on an empty Tube train (well, alone except for the person who took the picture, presumably).

And he naturally had the very best response.

Well, that’s one way to clear a train quickly. pic.twitter.com/xoZGTOVrst — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 27, 2024

Made everyone’s day better. Again.

The Emperor of Self Deprecation rules alone ❤️ — Simon Whale ™ (@Simon_Whale) August 27, 2024

Did you train for this… — Shaun (@LfcShaunjudge) August 27, 2024

I immediately started singing "when I'm cleaning windows", so thanks for that — Some Guy (@in_bloke) August 27, 2024

How can you not love James Blunt — Basil (@Basil_TGMD) August 27, 2024

And because we’re talking Blunt – and since it’s only a day since we wrote about it – it would be churlish not to also include here his winning response to the Oasis reunion.

IT’S ON – The reunion the world has been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/jsIoVu9P7J — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) August 26, 2024

Source @JamesBlunt