A troll told Ice T his Law & Order series had ‘gone woke’ and his straight-talking reply was simply magnificent

Celebrity comebacks hollywood tv

Time now for a bit of telly, where actor and rapper Ice T shared a picture from the location of the new series of Law & Order: SVU.

Seems like everyone is at the OLYMPICS…. I’m at Work. SVU on location. Season26 @WolfEnt pic.twitter.com/t4ZLyE8G3V — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 1, 2024

And it got no shortage of love from devotees of the show.

SWEET RIDE, T! Like James Brown, you are the hardest working man in show biz. Cannot wait for SVU Season26. Damn that's a long successful run. — Family Addiction Coach Patrick Doyle MSW (@PatrickDoyle_35) August 1, 2024

Except one reply in particular stood out from a fan – well, they used to be a fan at least – who took the opportunity to share their critique of where the cop show has gone wrong of late.

Did they write SVU back to normal yet? It started to go woke — Nicole T (@NicoleTenev) August 27, 2024

And there was no shortage of people happy to point the contrary point of view, like this person.

Writing about current day issues is not woke. It just doesn’t fit what you want you think it should be. Good try though. — Kyle (@KyleMc27) August 27, 2024

And this person.

every person that says "woke" as a pejorative, I just auto assume your frontal lobe got issues… — ⏳Alt Timeline Hank ⌛️ (@hanx3sports) August 27, 2024

But surely no-one did it better than Ice T himself.

What the F is Woke? lol Like I give a Fuck. https://t.co/qVHbgWnhxD — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 27, 2024

And then this guy made it even better.

Woke is the opposite of fast asleep.

Tyrants like you fast asleep.

Listen to the Iceman. https://t.co/eZbt42UblD — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 28, 2024

Investigate that!

READ MORE

Sigourney Weaver was asked why she plays strong women and you don’t have to be a woman to applaud her amazing answer, but it helps

Source @FINALLEVEL