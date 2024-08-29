Celebrity comebacks hollywood tv

A troll told Ice T his Law & Order series had ‘gone woke’ and his straight-talking reply was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated August 29th, 2024

Time now for a bit of telly, where actor and rapper Ice T shared a picture from the location of the new series of Law & Order: SVU.

And it got no shortage of love from devotees of the show.

Except one reply in particular stood out from a fan – well, they used to be a fan at least – who took the opportunity to share their critique of where the cop show has gone wrong of late.

And there was no shortage of people happy to point the contrary point of view, like this person.

And this person.

But surely no-one did it better than Ice T himself.

And then this guy made it even better.

Investigate that!

