US JD Vance us election

14 favourite funny reactions to this accidentally blistering JD Vance caption

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 29th, 2024

Donald Trump‘s running mate JD Vance has so far not been much of an asset, serving very little purpose other than to remind people that Trump can’t half pick ’em.

Here’s what Twitter/X has been saying about him.

During the C-SPAN broadcast of a campaign rally in North Carolina, the subtitles accidentally summed up Vance’s popularity in one phrase.

via GIPHY

It went down very well with these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Jeb Bush set the bar low.

READ MORE

People have found a new hero after a very NSFW message about JD Vance photobombed a live DNC broadcast

Source @BaileyCarlin Image Screengrab