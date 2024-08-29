14 favourite funny reactions to this accidentally blistering JD Vance caption

US JD Vance us election

Donald Trump‘s running mate JD Vance has so far not been much of an asset, serving very little purpose other than to remind people that Trump can’t half pick ’em.

Here’s what Twitter/X has been saying about him.

also vance: "AND FURTHERMORE, IF YOU DON'T HAVE CHILDREN, YOU SHOULDN'T EVEN BE AT A CEMETARY. IN FACT, HOW MANY OF YOU HERE HAVE CHILDREN. YOU THERE, WITH THE FACE. WHY NOT. MAKE SOME. HELP HIM. OKAY, GOOD." https://t.co/OeUe0GgInm pic.twitter.com/aZ6r3nmmxM — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) August 29, 2024

JD Vance reaching out to voters. pic.twitter.com/JwsF1cgQwG — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) August 24, 2024

JD Vance making small talk with service workers pic.twitter.com/jGm5UzYHHp — Sabrina Cartan (@sabrinacartan) August 24, 2024

Every JD Vance event looks like he's announcing a new air-conditioned self-storage unit facility in the heart of the old business district with plans for a second floor in late 2025. pic.twitter.com/dyezCSIz67 — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) August 22, 2024

During the C-SPAN broadcast of a campaign rally in North Carolina, the subtitles accidentally summed up Vance’s popularity in one phrase.

Right into the subtitle hall of fame pic.twitter.com/l9OHekjwly — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 28, 2024

via GIPHY

It went down very well with these people.

1.

When JD Vance speaks, turn on your captions if you want a good laugh. pic.twitter.com/fDHtRzGFi2 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 28, 2024

2.

LMAO @cspan caption person for the win pic.twitter.com/QHDFYuXplu — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 28, 2024

3.

Is there a Pulitzer for subtitles? pic.twitter.com/AweWn99TbF — Mark Lewis, MD, FASCO (@marklewismd) August 29, 2024

4.

This gotta be every public speaker/performers nightmare. ((Single person clapping)) Excuse me as I yeet myself off the Manhattan bridge. https://t.co/qw0NREyOFY — kryssy (@kryssycakes) August 29, 2024

5.

I still feel sorry for that one person tho. — Sid MacLeod   (@sidmacleod) August 28, 2024

6.

that one person who likes every one of your tweets https://t.co/jqpA5iOCK3 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 28, 2024

7.

JD Vance’s targeted ads are just like, “Single person clapping available in your area to come to your rally.” — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) August 28, 2024

8.

Can JD Vance be any more unlikable? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 28, 2024

9.

10.

JD is giving Ron a run for his money in the cringe department — (@antifaoperative) August 28, 2024

11.

12.

I'm going to make a wild guess that the single person clapping wasn't one of those single childless cat ladies. https://t.co/4Y7jOiFTCI — Basil Seal (@farmerbasil) August 28, 2024

13.

even the subtitles roasting Jd Vance — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) August 29, 2024

14.

Clear exaggeration. Fake news. — Luke Ryan (@lukeryansays) August 29, 2024

Jeb Bush set the bar low.

READ MORE

People have found a new hero after a very NSFW message about JD Vance photobombed a live DNC broadcast

Source @BaileyCarlin Image Screengrab