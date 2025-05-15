Weird World anti-vaxxers conspiracy theorists

Back in 2021, Nebraska-based chiropracter Dr(?) Ben Tapper was one of the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s Disinformation Dozen – a group of people responsible at that time for sharing two thirds of the false claims on social media, relating to the vaccine and the origin of Covid-19.

Four years later, it looks like he hasn’t turned over a new leaf, because he’s still banging that old anti-vax drum, and this time he’s pissing off the classicists.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Community Notes entered the chat.

We don’t know why Google Translate is making up utter bilge, but we do know that AI can be tricked into believing anything if it’s told it enough, so that may be a possibility. Whatever the cause, Tweeters poured scorn on the conspiracy theorist’s post.

Pharmaceutical companies: “Okay, plan’s ready to go, ready to murder millions of people, there’s only one step left…the clues.” pic.twitter.com/uRHR0jnabh — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) May 13, 2025

Watching people trying to make this work using Grok and no Latin is basically an object lesson of why we actually need literal arts/are hosed.

None of these people can understand their native languages, let alone Latin. https://t.co/0akvM7qxUG — Dr. Laura Robinson (@LauraRbnsn) May 14, 2025

One advantage of having read at least one book in my life is that I don't fall for crap like this — William Poulos (@W_Poulos) May 14, 2025

I taught Latin in college. There is no “ze” in the entirety of that language, archaic/classical/medieval/contemporary. The prepositions are finite; and the standard for “to” is “ad”. The standard for death is “mors/mortis”. There is a verb “to kill” that is “necO.” There is an… — Jonathan Watters (@JW_Elev8Wellnes) May 13, 2025

30k likes for google translate hallucinating a sentence from gibberish https://t.co/0kNB9S69BN — Thucydides (@thucydides888) May 13, 2025

Posting this kind of nonsense makes you look like a Of course, it checks out in Google, because Google is an idiot. https://t.co/AQYakeGNca — The Other Kim (@TheKimthDegree) May 14, 2025

This isn't Latin at all and is factually incorrect. — Sonny Day (@SonnyDayCreates) May 13, 2025

