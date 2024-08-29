News funny

Someone tried to smuggle drugs into the US disguised as watermelons – 17 juicy takedowns of the laughable fakes

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 29th, 2024

We’ve seen some bizarre things that people have tried to smuggle through customs – live turtles and snakes, expensive cuts of meat, and cash baked into cakes, for a start.

Customs officers use sophisticated instruments, including the incredible noses of sniffer dogs, to track down hidden drugs, which have been found in such unlikely places as a Mr Potato Head, a miniature football table, and breast implants – but we suspect it was the eyes of the officers that first tipped them off to this haul.

This news report has to be seen to be believed. Watch to 25 seconds for a bonus.

Watermelon and celery? That’s quite the addition to your 5-a-day.

Here’s what people thought of the fake watermelons.

