News Labour

21 reactions to the proposed smoking ban that will light up your world

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 30th, 2024

As you’ll be aware, Keir Starmer hopes to introduce a bill to ban smoking in the area just outside buildings such as pubs and restaurants, as well as a few other outdoor spaces.

Some people are very much in favour.

Others – smokers and non-smokers – are completely incensed. Nigel Farage even went so far as to stage a protest smoke.

A swift poll suggested that there’s broad support for the policy, apart from with Reform voters.

Both camps, and those on the fence, have been sharing their thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2