Some might say this 1994 Zoe Ball interview with Oasis is full of peak Gallagher quotes

Poke Reporter. Updated August 30th, 2024

Oasis have been in the news this week, in case you haven’t heard.

This week is also the 30th anniversary of their debut studio album, Definitely, Maybe (released on August 29, 1994 – yes, you are ancient, accept it). To mark the occasion, the brilliant BBC Archive account shared this clip of Zoe Ball (wearing an incredible hat) interviewing Liam and Noel in a hotel room for the show The O Zone.

People are loving the vintage clip – from the 1990s nostalgia, to the clothes, to the hotel room setting, to Liam and Noel’s statements about them being the best rock band in the world.

Source: Twitter/X/BBCArchive