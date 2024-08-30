Some might say this 1994 Zoe Ball interview with Oasis is full of peak Gallagher quotes

Entertainment oasis zoe ball

Oasis have been in the news this week, in case you haven’t heard.

This week is also the 30th anniversary of their debut studio album, Definitely, Maybe (released on August 29, 1994 – yes, you are ancient, accept it). To mark the occasion, the brilliant BBC Archive account shared this clip of Zoe Ball (wearing an incredible hat) interviewing Liam and Noel in a hotel room for the show The O Zone.

#OnThisDay 1994: The hotly tipped Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe. A couple of months on, The O Zone’s Zoe Ball met Noel and Liam Gallagher to discuss hotel hijinks, their road to making it, and who really is the best band in the world at that moment. pic.twitter.com/B81TPvHjtK — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) August 29, 2024

People are loving the vintage clip – from the 1990s nostalgia, to the clothes, to the hotel room setting, to Liam and Noel’s statements about them being the best rock band in the world.

1.

i remember seeing this interview, and one with Blur around the same time they all had this tendency to gaze down at their feet and play with their shoes — Andrew (@corruptNovelist) August 29, 2024

2.

Oasis interview at noon, chimney sweep shift at 1:00. https://t.co/J4nb2j3law pic.twitter.com/kQBqVE3crO — aaron, a hate crime doer (@theyshootactors) August 29, 2024

3.

Completely fascinated by Zoe Ball’s choice of hat. It seems to get bigger with each camera cut. https://t.co/WObVXkSsWH — Jake. (@JakeAlex92) August 29, 2024

4.

5.

Blimey. 22 year old me went all gooey over Zoe Ball back in 94 – thats bringing back memories, phew!! https://t.co/riN46taVp2 — DJ Andy Craik (@andycraik) August 29, 2024

6.

Easy to forget that the super-slick hyper self-aware artist-led branding of today wasn’t even a thing then. One thing @Oasis did do was know what they were selling themselves as: A great British rock n’ roll band. They were always “on-brand” in that sense. — Steve Saul (@league_of_steve) August 29, 2024

7.

And this is why people loved them. Unlike Blur and Suede, they weren’t scared to say they wanted fame and fortune and everything else that came with it. And deep down, it resonated with us all. https://t.co/Dk0EryqiCx — Matthew Clark Leach ️ (@LeachJuice) August 29, 2024

8.

its so great that rock stars are just literally spinal tap. like, no difference. just idiots https://t.co/xYZwpX2JvU — jackson (@bobdylans_gream) August 29, 2024

9.

The trainers on the bed horrify me nowadays. — Captain Black (@CaptBlackSK4) August 29, 2024

10.

..we don’t trash hotels rooms but we do sit on the bed in our trainers. — M D (@MemberD) August 29, 2024

11.

Few have observed how, by 1998, 1994 felt like a different era. Why? https://t.co/352Uf8T5l9 — James Poulos (@jamespoulos) August 29, 2024

12.

Liam went all David Brent at the end… — 3xcookedchips (@RealGorsco) August 29, 2024

13.

Zoe Ball always looked like she’d just come in from a night out. Brilliant throwback. — Trentvialli131 (@trentvialli131) August 29, 2024

14.

“I wanna be a spaceman” great line — Chris Morley (@chrismorley23) August 30, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/BBCArchive