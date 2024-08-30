This Armstrong & Miller period comedy sketch just went wildly viral and it’s straight out of the top drawer

Entertainment alexander armstrong ben miller comedy

Eagle-eyed readers will know this isn’t the first sketch we’ve featured this week from Alexander Armstrong and Ben Miller’s BBC1 sketch show and it’s another classic.

It was shared by writer and biographer and much else besides @JamesAHogg2 (follow him here) who is very good at unearthing this sort of thing.

If you haven’t seen it before (and we hadn’t) you’re in for a treat and if you have then we reckon you’ll want to see it again.

“You Sir, I’m going to take you to a……..” This is truly magnificent. Good evening. pic.twitter.com/UotWheiEMr — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) August 27, 2024

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it (and them).

Their WW2 pilots are hilarious too. So underrated, they deserved so much more exposure. — Jeff Hartley (@JeffHartley) August 27, 2024

Thank you, sir. I laughed so much that my servants were forced to physically restrain me. — Andy Froud (@vicarmcvicar) August 27, 2024

British comedy eh? Nothing like it — Tim Bromige (@Timbrom2) August 27, 2024

That is fabulous! — ¡No Pasarán! Andrew Rait – Allotmenteer Wokeratti (@RaitAndrew) August 27, 2024

Armstrong and Miller really did some cracking stuff. This, the RAF pilots, the Farmer’s Market, Brabbins and Fyffe, and my favourite “Kill them”. — Martyn Brunt (@MartynBrunt) August 27, 2024

And just in case you missed that other Armstrong & Miller sketch from earlier in the week …

Source @JamesAHogg2