‘It’s a lovely sunny afternoon: how are your neighbours ruining it?’ – 21 replies from people in a curtain-twitching fury

We get a very limited amount of hot, sunny weather in this country, so when it hits everyone rushes out into their gardens to enjoy it. And by ‘enjoy’, we mean ‘irritate the living heck out of their neighbours by being noisy, smelly and genuinely thoughtless’.

During the recent spell of sunshine, user DylanClegg23 took to the AskUK subreddit to ask ‘It’s a lovely sunny afternoon: how are your neighbours ruining it?’ and followed up with their own example:

Mine is on his fifth hour of jet washing (to ensure that every single part of his garden and drive is completely and utterly sterile it seems). We are now at over 20 hours for this week alone.

And this unleashed a barrel load of annoyance from people with similarly infuriating people next door.

1.

‘Next door neighbour was listening to Will Smith’s Welcome to Miami on repeat for four hours straight.’

–Suskita

2.

‘Got a neighbour who likes to cut his grass in a forty foot long garden, the whole thing, using a petrol powered strimmer. Takes him three fucking hours. Got another neighbour who likes to cut hedges using a petrol hedge trimmer, only he thinks he needs to do it ‘first thing’, which he defines is between six and seven am, in order to ‘let [him] relax the rest of the day’. Currently these two assholes are having a screaming match at each other about which one is the one who is disturbing the peace. Self awareness and irony being dead in this country.’

–Belle_TainSummer

3.

‘Mine have been outside smoking weed since 7am.’

–Affectionate-Youth21

4.

‘They finally cleaned up their concrete ‘garden’ which has been covered in dog piss and around 100+ dog shits for the past three months, to have a BBQ (consisting of 90% smoke) with their loud friends.’

–PopeLeo14th

5.

‘My neighbours are plummy middle-class students, so usually it’s loud conversations that go like: ‘Yaaaah.’ ‘Ohmygaaaawd.’ Ad nauseum while listening to student techno. I just turn my music up to block it out so it’s cool.’

–durkheim98

6.

‘Neighbours on both sides have annoying dogs that they apparently can’t hear barking near constantly.’

–GenerallyDull

7.

‘One neighbour has been cutting the very large hedges round their garden since 10 this morning, so 4.5 hours so far with another one making noize from what I think is a drill or a chop saw. I however have two teenagers who are screaming with their friends at the top of their voice too. Welcome to a peaceful summer!’

–Waste_Possibility223

8.

‘Bloody kids laughing and having fun in their own back gardens .’

–Wonderful_Raisin_312

9.

‘They’ve got a cat that’s never seen the inside of their house, spends its time shitting in my garden and biting my kids.’

–RugMuncherNobPuncher

10.

‘The chaos down the road have bought their underage yobs a fucking dirt bike. The thing is unbelievably loud, and they are busy riding it up and down the street. Up and down, up and down, up and down. No helmets of course, no reg plates. I’m half hoping they wipe out on it and half expecting them to crash their uninsured vehicle into my house.’

–jaimefay

11.