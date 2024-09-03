Weird World letters

The accidental comedy gold of this ‘police warning letter’ is surely the funniest thing you’ll read today (NSFW)

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2024

Over on Twitter a ‘police warning letter’ sent to a particularly voluble driver has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It was posted by @HumanBollard who received it and to say any more would risk spoiling it. Just read to the end, is all we will say.

We’re still not convinced it’s the real deal – it’s surely not the real deal – is it?

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Well, we didn’t see that coming. And there was one thing in particular people were keen to point out.

And also this.

To conclude …

But most of all this.

Source @HumanBollard