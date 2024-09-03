The accidental comedy gold of this ‘police warning letter’ is surely the funniest thing you’ll read today (NSFW)

Weird World letters

Over on Twitter a ‘police warning letter’ sent to a particularly voluble driver has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It was posted by @HumanBollard who received it and to say any more would risk spoiling it. Just read to the end, is all we will say.

We’re still not convinced it’s the real deal – it’s surely not the real deal – is it?

Well. I learn something every day Ho hum pic.twitter.com/Wti51m5we0 — My dad was a toolmaker #PartTimePM (@HumanBollard) September 2, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Well, we didn’t see that coming. And there was one thing in particular people were keen to point out.

Write back and point out it's "bear this in mind" — Barrister's Horse (@BarristersHorse) September 2, 2024

And also this.

Should probably point out the highway code to the Police, it has 2 parts – yes ride two abreast but no don't act like a xunt. Be aware of drivers behind you & allow them to overtake for example move into single file…. Funny how it's only ever the 1st part they quote not the 2nd pic.twitter.com/YYAgwu553K — James Henry (@JamesHenry2019) September 2, 2024

I shall be writing to them. I bare this in mind. Also. They missed off “fucking” — My dad was a toolmaker #PartTimePM (@HumanBollard) September 2, 2024

To conclude …

Only a 6 week wait before you can tell them again — Speakers Corner (@Speakers_Corn3r) September 2, 2024

But most of all this.

Surely this couldn't be real? — Just Me (@rugbysock) September 2, 2024

Yep — My dad was a toolmaker #PartTimePM (@HumanBollard) September 2, 2024

Source @HumanBollard