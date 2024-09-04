17 favourite funny reactions to this ‘unapologetically Christian’ guy’s AI image of his political views

Twitter A.I.

We’re not sure what it is about the ultra-conservative that makes them love AI so much, but it’s almost a salient feature of right-wing social media these days.

There was this family of extra-fingered hymn singers.

Far-right politician and serial criminal Paul Golding tried to convince people that he’s a man of God.

Of course, there are hundreds of images of Trump as he appears in his own mind.

We cross now to Giga Based Dad, whose bio is quite the trad life cliché.

Unapologetically Christian – Husband and Father. Pro: God, Family, Freedom, Homesteading, Scripture, Memes, Homeschooling, Hunting, Fitness, History.

He shared a visual representation of his political beliefs. Check it out.

People had thoughts – a lot of thoughts.

1.

my political views are having a daughter who is a centipede https://t.co/iyx4JgzXQu pic.twitter.com/PlHcgZvP0N — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) September 3, 2024

2.

These are my political views too but I interpreted it as she’s faking a pregnancy and those are all orphans she’s trained to help rob and murder him. https://t.co/WF6j7TGwY6 — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) September 3, 2024

3.

Hey look I found out what this looks like IRL https://t.co/5QVoxFrkv5 pic.twitter.com/kzbYylmolC — SophiasPhilai (@SophiasPhilai) September 3, 2024

4.

5.

AI is going to have difficulty making the machines become self aware if it can’t even figure out the human gestational cycle https://t.co/aFMs5Ugmi7 — MarkELindsay (@MarkELindsay) September 3, 2024

6.

Ladies, beware of the political ideology that promotes birthing 7 children in 5 years. https://t.co/VsDZwVfl5G — Huey Li (@DrHueyLi) September 4, 2024

7.

"I want to raise a herd of hummels" https://t.co/EvcrT3biqq — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) September 3, 2024

8.

Based on their deformities, I’m guessing incest is your political view. — ✨Observations From Life✨ (@ObsFromLife) September 2, 2024

9.

Your political views are a family suffering from scarlet fever? https://t.co/xN4QuQsjfq — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 4, 2024

10.

Hands that look like this? pic.twitter.com/49KklF0nMn — RudeOnion (@RudeOnion) September 3, 2024

11.

So close! This isn't politics, this is a fetish 🙂 https://t.co/JSe4AtsbCA — Gay Sex Mario ️✖️ (@YEETPOSTING) September 3, 2024

12.

AI-produced unrealistic expectations for placid toddlers? — Kyle Beshears (@kylebeshears) September 2, 2024

13.

"my political views are a cheap simulacrum of actual art churned out of a computer" This mans politics will Amazon Basicsify everything in life. — Autistic Breeder (@ReproductiveSex) September 3, 2024

14.

a heavily pregnant housewife with six toddlers, living on what appears to be a modest salary, is not having a good time. This is a political view that benefits men https://t.co/yi7UGiJJof — Aella (@Aella_Girl) September 3, 2024

15.

I will always remember this period in history with fondness, when all the planet's oddballs used AI to illustrate their perfect world, and it turned out that in their perfect world everyone has bizarre hand deformities https://t.co/gwiq9Lw3bi — ☀️ Jon Schwarz ☀️ (@schwarz) September 3, 2024

16.

saw last week someone referred to this kind of post as playing with dolls and it’s so fucking funny now in addition to being pathetic https://t.co/czrFpYMvWu — maynard james herbert walker keenan (@slime_machine) September 4, 2024

17.

haters will say it’s AI https://t.co/RON7eD5Xd6 — Taylor Schumann (@taylorsschumann) September 2, 2024

This is how real toddlers behave.

Back when I was an idealist, I tried to take a family picture on our bed with my toddlers, and it too looked like AI generated image. https://t.co/Sm3OA0jZRX pic.twitter.com/hYqHIM76jF — Heidi Scovel (@MtHopeHeidi) September 2, 2024

