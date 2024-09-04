People are sharing their ‘goofiest low stakes conspiracy theories’ and these 19 eye-openers will have you believing

Weird World conspiracy theories

There are conspiracy theories and there are conspiracy theories, and then there are those particularly bonkers (and not life threatening) conspiracy theories that you find yourself tempted to believe in, despite your better self insisting otherwise.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because @RobertSkvarla just asked people about their ‘goofiest low-stakes conspiracy theories’ and it’s got us looking at the world – well, bits of it – in a whole different light.

What’s your goofiest low-stakes conspiracy theory? I believe the 2016 clown panic was a psyop to test how panics can be spread via social media. — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) September 3, 2024

And these 19 opened our eyes widest.

If nobody’s mentioned it yet: Disney named the movie Frozen to fuck up the SEO when you try and google about Walt geting cryogenically frozen — Jo (@junker_jo) September 3, 2024

That fashion companies & handbag companies are secretly working together to force women to buy handbags because their pants lack pockets — SPACEY (@SpaceXGodXodD) September 4, 2024

You know which one is mine: the Trump animatronic from Hall of Presidents is a hastily retooled Hillary https://t.co/15tZmdCueQ pic.twitter.com/rK0QzczmG5 — Nikolaj (@nikicaga) September 4, 2024

The trend of trashing your wedding dress was started by the wedding industry to counter the two-pronged threat of thrifty younger generations and online dress resale. pic.twitter.com/tv9dc0njSk — protomemetic (@protomemetic) September 4, 2024

A lot of stupid celebrity children’s names are actually just fake and they say their kid is named Orchid or whatever just so the media doesn’t know the actual one https://t.co/IJcUdhB82h — Maia (@maiamindel) September 4, 2024

The vinyl revival was a fabrication by the record companies to sell more records by offering bespoke vinyls of remasters and future albums. No one would buy Powerslave (2011 Remaster), but what if it was in a snazzy vinyl cover that makes you feel like your dad? — Miss Aleksandra ✨✌️ (@KrasnayaAleks) September 4, 2024

McDonald’s changes their interior design every couple years to force franchisees to do maintenance. — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) September 4, 2024

Every single restaurant started putting fries in these mini fryer baskets not because it was cute and trendy but because it allowed them to strictly control the now smaller portion sizes https://t.co/NDE0xAFOmD pic.twitter.com/ypaaGc7G1h — Mask-And-Cheese (@masc_and_cheese) September 4, 2024

