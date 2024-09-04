Weird World conspiracy theories

People are sharing their ‘goofiest low stakes conspiracy theories’ and these 19 eye-openers will have you believing

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2024

There are conspiracy theories and there are conspiracy theories, and then there are those particularly bonkers (and not life threatening) conspiracy theories that you find yourself tempted to believe in, despite your better self insisting otherwise.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because @RobertSkvarla just asked people about their ‘goofiest low-stakes conspiracy theories’ and it’s got us looking at the world – well, bits of it – in a whole different light.

And these 19 opened our eyes widest.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2