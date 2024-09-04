Life intelligence

People have been sharing signs of intelligence that are often confused for stupidity and these 17 are all nailed on

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2024

It’s always irritating when stupid people are widely mistaken to be intelligent – we spend half our time writing about them on here – but the converse can also be true.

Why do we say this? Because @9_11_90s just went viral over on Twitter after they asked this.

And very fascinating it was too. We’ve read all of the replies – well, quite a few of them – and these 17 are all nailed on we reckon.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2