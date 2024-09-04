People have been sharing signs of intelligence that are often confused for stupidity and these 17 are all nailed on
It’s always irritating when stupid people are widely mistaken to be intelligent – we spend half our time writing about them on here – but the converse can also be true.
Why do we say this? Because @9_11_90s just went viral over on Twitter after they asked this.
What is a sign of intelligence that people confuse with stupidity?
And very fascinating it was too. We’ve read all of the replies – well, quite a few of them – and these 17 are all nailed on we reckon.
Admitting you don’t know enough on a topic to speak https://t.co/IcLvqgcMaC
Listening more than speaking
Asking questions. Many mistake curiosity and seeking clarity for ignorance.
Mispronouncing a word. It just means you read it somewhere but you’ve not heard it anywhere. https://t.co/79dLBKiH40
Being a gentle personality entirely, a lot of people conclude it’s stupidity.
Always looking for shortcuts
Changing your opinion when presented with new evidence https://t.co/KwxzixPMjd
Introversion is often misunderstood as shyness or lack of intelligence, but many intelligent people are simply more reserved and reflective.
1. Not saying too much even when people are aggravating you.
2. Moving on without creating drama.
3. Sticking to what you believe even when it costs you money.
See quotes for the last one ☺
