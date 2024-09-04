People have been sharing signs of intelligence that are often confused for stupidity and these 17 are all nailed on

Life intelligence

It’s always irritating when stupid people are widely mistaken to be intelligent – we spend half our time writing about them on here – but the converse can also be true.

Why do we say this? Because @9_11_90s just went viral over on Twitter after they asked this.

What is a sign of intelligence that people confuse with stupidity? — Sarau’Niiyaa☘️ (@9_11_90s) September 2, 2024

And very fascinating it was too. We’ve read all of the replies – well, quite a few of them – and these 17 are all nailed on we reckon.

Admitting you don’t know enough on a topic to speak https://t.co/IcLvqgcMaC — Wakandantechsupport (@SkylerB97) September 2, 2024

Listening more than speaking — GENZ_tailor (@Iamsallieluv) September 2, 2024

Asking questions. Many mistake curiosity and seeking clarity for ignorance. — Yunusa (@its_Yunus) September 2, 2024

Mispronouncing a word. It just means you read it somewhere but you’ve not heard it anywhere. https://t.co/79dLBKiH40 — Heisjayy  (@Jayysen_) September 2, 2024

Being a gentle personality entirely, a lot of people conclude it’s stupidity. — Plateau Middle-belt girl (@CatiaKyen) September 2, 2024

Always looking for shortcuts — Temi (@temiszn) September 2, 2024

Changing your opinion when presented with new evidence https://t.co/KwxzixPMjd — Stevie (@IrishJaguar) September 2, 2024

Introversion is often misunderstood as shyness or lack of intelligence, but many intelligent people are simply more reserved and reflective. — RyBack (@RyyBack_) September 3, 2024

