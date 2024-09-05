US MAGA

A glitch with Amazon’s Virtual Assistant, Alexa, saw people being given reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, but not for Donald Trump.

Here’s a clip, with the problem subsequently verified as an error by Amazon.

“Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump?” ALEXA: I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate UNLESS IT’S KAMALA HARRIS‼️ LISTEN & SHARE pic.twitter.com/UlDSsGBFJY — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) September 3, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Trump supporters were angry – they usually are – but this woman was really, really angry – and she wanted to make that very clear in the most MAGA way possible.

Trump supporter destroys Alexa with a sledgehammer to protest “election interference” by Amazon. pic.twitter.com/kSmz8XK8af — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 3, 2024

We’re going to go out on a limb and say she’s probably violated the warranty.

Guys, I’m starting to think that MAGAs, as a whole, aren’t very smart… https://t.co/Kh1qA5M6Bq — Sharsyn oh ffs… ‍♀️ (@sharsyn) September 3, 2024

If you don’t want people calling you weird then quit doing weird shit https://t.co/8IFUxGHQpQ — Bryan “Fabian” Reese (@UHCougarDude69) September 3, 2024

Moron — Professor Danny Blanchflower economist & fisherman (@D_Blanchflower) September 3, 2024

Amazon already has your money, you clown. — Moog (@a_toots) September 4, 2024

They’re worried about illegal aliens voting. What about actual aliens? https://t.co/nIKdNrc2ya — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) September 3, 2024

MAGA person destroys something she bought, thinking it somehow hurts the company she already gave money to. And why did it require two takes to smash something plastic with a hammer? Always performative. Always pointless. Always weird. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) September 3, 2024

"FUCK YOU AMAZON," until she orders a whole bunch of shit today!

Calm Down Cheryl! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) September 3, 2024

Why are they always destroying stuff — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) September 3, 2024

The modern conservative obsession with publicly destroying stuff they’ve already paid for is pretty cool. https://t.co/9Qc2nLj8nw — aaron, a hate crime doer (@theyshootactors) September 3, 2024

So are they going to delete twitter next as @elonmusk continually uses the app to push his candidate? https://t.co/WdNcNzmHsc — Chip Douglas (@TheComixKid) September 3, 2024

She really knows how to hurt a multi-billion dollar company. — ️ Murphy (@murrayb560sl) September 3, 2024

TheRealThelmaJohnson added this.

All the stuff I buy from Amazon just breaks on its own — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 3, 2024

We couldn’t possibly comment

