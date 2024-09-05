US MAGA

Nothing to see here – just a MAGA cultist smashing her Alexa with a sledgehammer in protest at Amazon’s ‘election interference’

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2024

A glitch with Amazon’s Virtual Assistant, Alexa, saw people being given reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, but not for Donald Trump.

Here’s a clip, with the problem subsequently verified as an error by Amazon.

Unsurprisingly, Trump supporters were angry – they usually are – but this woman was really, really angry – and she wanted to make that very clear in the most MAGA way possible.

We’re going to go out on a limb and say she’s probably violated the warranty.

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab