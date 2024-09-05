Entertainment films james bond

People are shaken and also stirred by the comedy James Bond edit in which 007 gets killed by one of Q’s gadgets

Poke Staff. Updated September 5th, 2024

Film editor and director Peter R. Hunt directed On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and edited four other Bond films, including From Russia With Love, in which he made a very funny edit that would have gone down a storm on TikTok.

It’s no longer available, but Tom Mason recreated it, using a clip from The World Is Not Enough. It’s pretty special.

If you were wondering about the original, here’s a description.

Sounds like Tom got that just about right.

The reviews are in.

Eeryone’s a critic.

