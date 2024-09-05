People are shaken and also stirred by the comedy James Bond edit in which 007 gets killed by one of Q’s gadgets

Entertainment films james bond

Film editor and director Peter R. Hunt directed On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and edited four other Bond films, including From Russia With Love, in which he made a very funny edit that would have gone down a storm on TikTok.

It’s no longer available, but Tom Mason recreated it, using a clip from The World Is Not Enough. It’s pretty special.

Peter Hunt may have created the first James Bond shitpost while editing From Russia with Love "During the [preview] screening, when Bond attempts to open the briefcase, Hunt cut in a sequence where there is an actual explosion obliterating Bond, M, and Q" pic.twitter.com/wkU42nOoe9 — Tom Mason (@tomsmason91) September 3, 2024

If you were wondering about the original, here’s a description.

The Complete James Bond Movie Encyclopedia, p54 pic.twitter.com/Brz5AMxuqY — Tom Mason (@tomsmason91) September 3, 2024

Sounds like Tom got that just about right.

The reviews are in.

1.

2.

I laughed so hard my face hurt for a second, there. https://t.co/egRaQt3zzN — Russell Davis (@veryfunnydoofus) September 4, 2024

3.

My guy invented MacGruber!!! https://t.co/2lzCY1nTiw — Gabe Mollica (@GabeMollica) September 4, 2024

4.

One of the best things about being an editor is making a joke edit, then screening for a director/producer/writer, and watching them lose their shit when it happens. https://t.co/XLfvNj1LLs — Matt Silfen (@mattsilfen) September 4, 2024

5.

humans have always been the same it seems https://t.co/MP052H426T — warfare arctic police (@WfrArcPol) September 4, 2024

6.

We need this tone back https://t.co/EepI6Q3cNC — Paul Walter Reiser (@Blake__Hamilton) September 4, 2024

7.

Would've been one hell of a sequel! — Sugewin ️‍ (@sugewin) September 4, 2024

8.

…as if such a minor blip would upset a British secret agent! – Bond: "…oh, was THAT supposed to be an explosion? – did I tell you the time I ordered a Vindaloo…" JW. — john whiteway jnr (@jwwjnr) September 4, 2024

Eeryone’s a critic.

If they'd done this in "Die Another Day", it would have improved the movie immensely. https://t.co/MPddrYE8ub — Hal 10000 (@Hal_RTFLC) September 4, 2024

Source Tom Wilson Image Screengrab