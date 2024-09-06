21 terrible – but very funny – maps from the Terrible Maps account
We make no secret of the fact that we’re more than partial to a map. Good maps, bad maps, accurate maps, deliberately incorrect maps. It’s almost as though the Terrible Maps account – @TerribleMaps – has tapped straight into our browsing tastes.
They describe themselves as ‘The home of terrible maps with a pinch of humour’, and that says everything that needs to be said.
Here are some perfect examples.
1.
Most Common Source of Electricity pic.twitter.com/uH1sr561Nb
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 4, 2024
2.
When you try to create an accurate map of the world but you're also an absolute British chap from the 1930s pic.twitter.com/R0jDl9Tumk
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 26, 2024
3.
Place names in Tasmania are really something else pic.twitter.com/CrAIfcVwVt
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 25, 2024
4.
The US-Canada border is the longest international border in the world. This is how it looks overlayed onto European countries pic.twitter.com/6a8OOVPxO2
— Amazing Maps (@amazingmap) August 23, 2024
5.
A Culinary Map of Europe, According to Italy pic.twitter.com/ID8pvBjpUj
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 21, 2024
6.
The Blue Areas Are Where People Are Kung Fu Fighting pic.twitter.com/LpMRajuE8R
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 18, 2024
7.
Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Cgq4R7TifW
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 16, 2024
8.
Preferred chip shop sauce in the UK pic.twitter.com/lYQoljx6TW
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 9, 2024
9.
It's possible to sail from London to Paris in a straight line pic.twitter.com/6u4SRPzZtw
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 7, 2024
10.
The UK, as Seen Through Its Bakeries pic.twitter.com/MUx5OH1rEF
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) September 3, 2024
11.
The drunkest city in every state pic.twitter.com/YCQZTZ1dx8
— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) August 6, 2024