Garron Noone had some thoughts on Ticketmaster’s Oasis ticket shenanigans – very funny, very NSFW
Since even the UK government are talking about the Ticketmaster dynamic pricing debacle, it’s only right that we hear from the most important commentator of all – on any topic – Garron Noone.
There’s some spicy language in this, but you knew there would be, right?
@garron_music
The voice of the people – as ever.
I’ve got 2 tickets. Willing to swap for a 2 bedroom house.
Draig34
Concerts used to be 20-50 before ticketmaster came and blessed us with their convenience. Allegedly.
NoThanksNahDude
Only facts were spoken in this video mate.
ShantyMan71
Sorcha Ní Nia shared his wit and wisdom with her Twitter/X followers.
ALLEGEDLY pic.twitter.com/M1RYbbm4LJ
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 31, 2024
The Garron Fan Club grows ever larger.
1.
Love this guy makes me laugh when he pops up on the feed https://t.co/lQdCAEbYbA
— B (@heylts_B) September 1, 2024
2.
— welshcake74 (@Welshcake74) August 31, 2024
3.
Facebook marketplace hahahahaha
— Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) August 31, 2024
4.
Because of you i discovered this guy a while back and everytime the videos are by far brilliant.
— Scott (@Dorizzdt) September 1, 2024
5.
About sums up the ticketmaster experience (a few Glaswegian/irish “commas” being used) https://t.co/R6s0FCZWG3
— ChiefsChat (@Thechief1975) September 1, 2024
6.
True story https://t.co/5meBy6uAZc
— louise dunne (@louised75) August 31, 2024
7.
No money left in Ireland https://t.co/Clugm3bF5Y
— Julie Murton (@jmurton5) September 2, 2024
8.
Why the feck would you want to see those money hungry fecks? The Chas and Dave of Manchester
— Ms West Lower (@ms_westlower) August 31, 2024
9.
Just wrecked his chances of getting a support slot.
— Graham McMichael (@grahammcmichael) September 1, 2024
10.
He speaks the truth! 7 hours and was still 291000
— Ysanne Morton (@YsanneMorton) August 31, 2024
New name for Ticketmaster just dropped.
I hear they're rebranding to 'Ticketgouger' to better manage expectaions of their customers. Allegedly.
— P Clark (@phil_clark2407) September 2, 2024
