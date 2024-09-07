Entertainment Garron Noone oasis

Garron Noone had some thoughts on Ticketmaster’s Oasis ticket shenanigans – very funny, very NSFW

Since even the UK government are talking about the Ticketmaster dynamic pricing debacle, it’s only right that we hear from the most important commentator of all – on any topic – Garron Noone.

There’s some spicy language in this, but you knew there would be, right?

@garron_music

♬ original sound – Garron Noone

The voice of the people – as ever.

I’ve got 2 tickets. Willing to swap for a 2 bedroom house.
Draig34

Concerts used to be 20-50 before ticketmaster came and blessed us with their convenience. Allegedly.
NoThanksNahDude

Only facts were spoken in this video mate.
ShantyMan71

Sorcha Ní Nia shared his wit and wisdom with her Twitter/X followers.

The Garron Fan Club grows ever larger.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

New name for Ticketmaster just dropped.

