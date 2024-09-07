Garron Noone had some thoughts on Ticketmaster’s Oasis ticket shenanigans – very funny, very NSFW

Entertainment Garron Noone oasis

Since even the UK government are talking about the Ticketmaster dynamic pricing debacle, it’s only right that we hear from the most important commentator of all – on any topic – Garron Noone.

There’s some spicy language in this, but you knew there would be, right?

The voice of the people – as ever.

I’ve got 2 tickets. Willing to swap for a 2 bedroom house.

Draig34

Concerts used to be 20-50 before ticketmaster came and blessed us with their convenience. Allegedly.

NoThanksNahDude

Only facts were spoken in this video mate.

ShantyMan71

Sorcha Ní Nia shared his wit and wisdom with her Twitter/X followers.

The Garron Fan Club grows ever larger.

Love this guy makes me laugh when he pops up on the feed https://t.co/lQdCAEbYbA — B (@heylts_B) September 1, 2024

Facebook marketplace hahahahaha — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) August 31, 2024

Because of you i discovered this guy a while back and everytime the videos are by far brilliant. — Scott (@Dorizzdt) September 1, 2024

About sums up the ticketmaster experience (a few Glaswegian/irish “commas” being used) https://t.co/R6s0FCZWG3 — ChiefsChat (@Thechief1975) September 1, 2024

No money left in Ireland https://t.co/Clugm3bF5Y — Julie Murton (@jmurton5) September 2, 2024

Why the feck would you want to see those money hungry fecks? The Chas and Dave of Manchester — Ms West Lower (@ms_westlower) August 31, 2024

Just wrecked his chances of getting a support slot. — Graham McMichael (@grahammcmichael) September 1, 2024

He speaks the truth! 7 hours and was still 291000 — Ysanne Morton (@YsanneMorton) August 31, 2024

New name for Ticketmaster just dropped.

I hear they're rebranding to 'Ticketgouger' to better manage expectaions of their customers. Allegedly. — P Clark (@phil_clark2407) September 2, 2024

