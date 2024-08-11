Entertainment funny Garron Noone
People called TikTok star Garron Noone a sellout and he had the perfect, very funny response
You know that we all love a bit of Garron Noone around here.
Whether he’s rating pasta shapes, complaining about biscuit ratings, making a proper cup of tea, or even singing, the delicious comedian and musician from Mayo has never set a foot wrong, in our eyes.
It seems that not everybody agrees with us on that score, as he’s been getting a bit of hassle. We’ll let him explain, with a few NSFW words.
“Why wouldn’t you eat a biscuit for a few euro?”
Why, indeed?
TikTok users had his back.
Get your money, Garron. you’ve earned it.
I’ve been trying to sell out for years. No one is buying.
I ain’t met a biscuit I wouldn’t eat for free. Getting paid for it is just the icing on the cake.
The most honest influencer reaction I’ve seen.
Get your bag Garron! I’d sell out for so little it’s not even funny.
We’re happy to say that Garron’s message went down just as well on Twitter/X.
lads I’m afraid he’s furious again pic.twitter.com/KsYnkuXBG1
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 8, 2024
These reactions very much sum up how people feel about him – and his ‘selling out’.
Good on him. I would 100% sell out cos integrity buys far less nice holidays in Cornwall, knickers, gin and art supplies
— Amelia Clark, lover of flagons (@gingertotty) August 9, 2024
I absolutely love this geezer. He’s the best find in a long time and he makes me crease.
— NicNoc (@NicolaPartridg2) August 8, 2024
Spot on big fella…. https://t.co/2yIVUWj2ft
— Hugh Cameron (@ShoohooHugh) August 9, 2024
He IS delicious! https://t.co/C2yL9CvqQJ
— my state is scary (@Quel_the_hell) August 9, 2024
hes back and he gives zero shites! https://t.co/30ysXzAutw
— Tony Soprano (@BigT_soprano) August 8, 2024
he deserves more than a few quid for the entertainment https://t.co/VCUxyOedyE
— Deardra (@Barnabybear70) August 9, 2024
We think hutto_art may have a point.
“You’re a sellout” is code for “I wish I was a sellout.
Garron Noone had a very funny ‘warning’ ahead of Ireland’s first space traveller making her flight
