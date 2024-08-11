People called TikTok star Garron Noone a sellout and he had the perfect, very funny response

Entertainment funny Garron Noone

You know that we all love a bit of Garron Noone around here.

Whether he’s rating pasta shapes, complaining about biscuit ratings, making a proper cup of tea, or even singing, the delicious comedian and musician from Mayo has never set a foot wrong, in our eyes.

It seems that not everybody agrees with us on that score, as he’s been getting a bit of hassle. We’ll let him explain, with a few NSFW words.

“Why wouldn’t you eat a biscuit for a few euro?”

Why, indeed?

TikTok users had his back.

Get your money, Garron. you’ve earned it.

I’ve been trying to sell out for years. No one is buying.

WonderBoy8333

I ain’t met a biscuit I wouldn’t eat for free. Getting paid for it is just the icing on the cake.

Alyrianfaie

The most honest influencer reaction I’ve seen.

Bec| London Foodie & Travel

Get your bag Garron! I’d sell out for so little it’s not even funny.

Taylor

We’re happy to say that Garron’s message went down just as well on Twitter/X.

lads I’m afraid he’s furious again pic.twitter.com/KsYnkuXBG1 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 8, 2024

These reactions very much sum up how people feel about him – and his ‘selling out’.

1.

Good on him. I would 100% sell out cos integrity buys far less nice holidays in Cornwall, knickers, gin and art supplies — Amelia Clark, lover of flagons (@gingertotty) August 9, 2024

2.

I absolutely love this geezer. He’s the best find in a long time and he makes me crease. — NicNoc (@NicolaPartridg2) August 8, 2024

3.

Spot on big fella…. https://t.co/2yIVUWj2ft — Hugh Cameron (@ShoohooHugh) August 9, 2024

4.

He IS delicious! https://t.co/C2yL9CvqQJ — my state is scary (@Quel_the_hell) August 9, 2024

5.

hes back and he gives zero shites! https://t.co/30ysXzAutw — Tony Soprano (@BigT_soprano) August 8, 2024

6.

he deserves more than a few quid for the entertainment https://t.co/VCUxyOedyE — Deardra (@Barnabybear70) August 9, 2024

We think hutto_art may have a point.

“You’re a sellout” is code for “I wish I was a sellout.

